FotoKem Expands Footprint in Santa Monica

FotoKem has expanded its creative post production services in Santa Monica, furthering the company’s ongoing commitment to filmmakers in the Los Angeles area. By providing access to its talented roster of artists and technical expertise, the expansion provides a convenient location on the west side connected to the company’s Burbank and Hollywood sites.

Designed to support an entire pipeline of services, the FotoKem Santa Monica facility is housed on the second floor of 1661 Lincoln Boulevard, just off the 10 freeway, above FotoKem’s premier mixing and recording studio Margarita Mix. For many projects, color grading, sound mixing, and visual effects reviews often take place in multiple locations around town. This facility offers showrunners and filmmakers a new west side post production option. Additionally, the secure, fiber network connecting all FotoKem-owned locations ensures feature film and episodic finishing work can take place in real-time among sites.

FotoKem Santa Monica features a DI color grading theater, episodic and commercial color suite, editorial conform bay, and a visual effects team tied to the comprehensive offerings at FotoKem’s main Burbank campus, Keep Me Posted’s episodic finishing facility, and Margarita Mix Hollywood’s episodic grading suites. FotoKem’s entire roster of talented colorists are available to collaborate with filmmakers to ensure their vision is supported throughout the process.

At FotoKem Santa Monica, the creative community is now able to experience the warm and stylish Margarita Mix atmosphere with an inviting tropical atrium, full kitchen with private chef, and multitude of available amenities during post production finishing.

Mike Brodersen, CSO of FotoKem, says, “Having these resources on the west side, in the same building as our amazing audio facility, enables us to provide feature and episodic color in Burbank, Hollywood, and Santa Monica simultaneously. Knowing that many of our clients may be working or living in proximity of these areas was a key driver, so we can provide a convenient location to interact with our creative post services, whatever the need.”