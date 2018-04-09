Cobalt Promotes Jesse Foster to New Role: Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Accounts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — April 9, 2018 — Cobalt Digital today announced that Jesse Foster has been promoted to the new position of vice president of marketing and strategic accounts. Foster most recently served as Cobalt’s director of product and business development. In his new role, he will be responsible for all aspects of the Cobalt Digital product line, including product marketing and promotion, public relations, corporate messaging, customer knowledge, sales and distribution training, and development of strategic sales opportunities.

Jesse Foster, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Accounts at Cobalt Digital

“Jesse’s knowledge of broadcast products and applications, his associations with industry colleagues, and his networking capabilities — gained from extensive travel with Cobalt — helped earn him this prestigious and well-deserved position,” said Bob McAlpine, Cobalt Digital CEO. “We’re sure he’ll make the most of it and continue his exceptional work in guiding the company toward ever-greater success.”

Over a career spanning nearly two decades in professional broadcast technology, Foster has built up a strong record of achievement and has demonstrated success providing technology solutions in a highly competitive market. For the past six years with Cobalt, he has been deeply involved with product management and with the company’s corporate branding and outreach efforts. Prior to joining Cobalt, he held positions with Evertz and Nevion.

Information about Cobalt Digital and its products is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

Visit Cobalt Digital at the 2018 NAB Show, Booth SL6505

About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear® initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt’s Blue Box Group™ line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company’s multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

