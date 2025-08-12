Morgan Murphy Media Promotes Executive Trio

MADISON, Wis.—Morgan Murphy Media has promoted a trio of executives in a move it said would position the station group for continued growth and innovation across operational, digital and strategic initiatives. Chris Cornelius was promoted to chief operating officer, Colin Benedict advanced to chief innovation officer and Neal Oberg was named chief digital officer.

Cornelius, who joined Morgan Murphy in 2014 as vice president, business development, will be tasked with driving operational excellence, the company said, with specific focus on revenue growth and network and distribution relationships. Prior to Morgan Murphy, Cornelius was president and chief operating officer of Barrington Broadcasting from 2003 to 2013.

Benedict, who has been with Morgan Murphy in news and management roles since 1988, will serve as a cross-functional strategist working to identify, develop and scale forward-thinking ideas and solutions that position the company for future relevance and growth, it said. He had been the group’s vice president of news for the past seven years and will continue to oversee local stations’ news and marketing efforts.

Oberg was promoted from vice president, digital and will continue to lead Morgan Murphy’s digital efforts, driving audience and revenue growth. He has worked for the company since 1997 in various digital roles.

“Chris, Colin and Neal’s promotions recognize their exceptional contributions and position us perfectly for the challenges and opportunities ahead,” Morgan Murphy President and CEO Brian Burns said. “These strategic appointments reflect our commitment to operational excellence, innovation and digital growth as we continue to evolve in the changing media landscape.

“These promotions represent our investment in proven leaders who understand our mission and values,” he continued. “Each brings unique expertise that will help drive our company forward while maintaining our commitment to serving local communities.”

All promotions are effective immediately, the company said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Morgan Murphy, a family-owned company, operates television and radio stations, a magazine, websites, apps and a digital marketing agency across nine locations.