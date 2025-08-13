Billy Robbins Takes On VP of Station Sales Operations Role at Sinclair

BALTIMORE—Sinclair has named Billy Robbins vice president of station sales operations, a newly created role for the broadcast group.

Robbins will help lead the day-to-day sales efforts of AMP Sales and Marketing Solutions, the company’s ad-sales unit, across Sinclair’s broadcast stations to drive growth, improve efficiency and streamline operations. He will report to Sinclair senior vice president and chief revenue officer Ryan Moore.

“Billy is a proven leader with a deep understanding of our station operations and a clear track record of delivering results,” Moore said. “His ability to align teams, streamline processes and drive performance will be instrumental as we continue evolving AMP Sales and Marketing Solutions to meet our clients’ needs. I’m confident Billy will help take our sales operations to the next level.”

Robbins most recently served as vice president and general manager of Sinclair’s Baltimore stations, WBFF/WNUV/EBFF. He joined Sinclair in 2003 as general sales manager in Baltimore, before being elevated to station manager and then vice president and general manager in 2021.

“I’m honored to step into this new role and support the incredible work happening across our station sales teams,” Robbins said. “Having spent much of my career at Sinclair, I’m excited to help shape the next phase of growth, collaboration and innovation across our markets.”

Robbins earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing management from Baruch College in New York City.

More information is available on the broadcaster’s website.