Calrec Audio’s Type R Makes European Debut at IBC 2018

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, JUNE 26, 2018 — On show for the first time in Europe, Calrec Audio’s new modular, expandable, IP-based radio system, Type R is making its IBC debut (Stand 8.C61). Type R makes use of standard networking technology and combines it with configurable soft panels that can be tailored to operator needs. Type R’s physical control system consists of three slimline panels: a fader panel, a large soft panel and a small soft panel. Each is compatible with COTS hardware and powered over ethernet to keep cabling to a minimum.

At the heart of Type R is a simple 2U core with integrated I/O resources to get customers up and running immediately. A single core can power up to three independent mixing environments, with no sharing of DSP resources. Whether used as independent studio consoles, microphone processors or utility mixing, the ability to use multiple mixing engines combined with the flexibility of an AES67 compatible network provides enough flexibility to keep pace with radio’s changing requirements.

Calrec’s upgraded Brio consoles with expanded channel capability will also be on display. Calrec’s widely deployed Brio12 and Brio36 audio consoles are getting a boost in channel count. New Brio DSP expansion packs are now available, bringing the Brio12 up from 48 to 64 input channels and the Brio36 from 64 to 96 input channels. DSP expansion packs are available for all Brio consoles on v1.1.6 version software or above; software versions are available for free following Brio registration at www.calrec.com/brioregistration.

Calrec’s compact, high power Brio consoles are designed with versatility in mind to work across a multitude of broadcast applications for everything from live sports to news and light entertainment. The Brio36 includes an impressive range of on board I/O so it’s operational straight out of the box. It also has full Hydra2 network compatibility and a sensitive price point that doesn’t reflect the full and rich broadcast feature set.

