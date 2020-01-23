ATEME Awarded Grant for AI Video Delivery Innovation

PARIS, DENVER, SINGAPORE, SAO PAULO, SYDNEY, 23 January 2020 – ATEME, a leader in video delivery solutions for broadcast, cable, DTH, IPTV and OTT, has been announced as a recipient of the i-Nov Innovation Contest grant for the IA4SEC project, involving its state-of-the-art video technologies.

Bpifrance, the public bank for entrepreneurs, and supported by Programme d’Investissements d’Avenir (PIA), a program set up by the French government to finance innovative and promising investments in the territory.

The video industry market continues to face a changing landscape with increasing complexity of video payload standards such as HEVC, AV1, VVC / H.266 and EVC / MPEG-5 part 1. ATEME’s technology offers customers a path to the latest video techniques by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

In the context of this project, ATEME proposed several levels of innovation in AI for video delivery. This included improvements in core encoding to enable bitrate reduction, Content Adaptive Encoding for higher video quality, and elastic encoding orchestration to optimize media supply chain and cloud usage. ATEME also outlined how AI can help in reducing latency for an enhanced OTT viewing experience.

Mickael Raulet, VP Innovation, ATEME commented: “We are very proud to have been awarded a grant for the IA4SEC project. It highlights the value of our innovation teams and our expertise in video coding, which we have developed over time to help our customers transform their video delivery services. As a result, end-users will receive better compressed, higher quality video with an overall improved experience.”