Frame.io Launches $60,000 Dreamstation Giveaway Campaign

New York City, NY – October 24, 2017 – Frame.io, the workflow management platform for video teams, has collaborated with industry leaders to assemble the ultimate workstation for video editors. Besides showcasing an incredible line-up of post-production hardware and software, the campaign underscores how far tools have come, empowering artists and filmmakers to create amazing content for audiences around the world.

Valued at over $60,000, the Frame.io Dreamstation includes a Frame.io Business license, a license of Adobe® Creative Cloud® with an Adobe Stock credit, an HP Z840 Workstation, an NVIDIA® Quadro® P6000 graphics card, a Flanders Scientific Broadcast Monitor, a G-Tech G-Speed Shuttle XL, a Wacom Cintiq 27QHD, ADAM Audio A7X studio monitors, a Red Giant software package and SO much more. All qualifying entries will receive a free 30-day trial of Frame.io Pro and Adobe Creative Cloud.

“When I first moved to NYC to become a filmmaker, I always dreamed big. The more I learned, the more I became fascinated with editing, VFX and post production. I wanted to create the same amazing visuals that I saw in the movie theatre. But in 2001, I quickly realized I was limited. Not by my imagination or talent, but by my tools and technology,” said Emery Wells, co-founder and CEO, Frame.io. “That's why we're announcing the 2017 Frame.io Dreamstation giveaway. This Dreamstation was designed to create the ultimate post production workstation for Adobe Premiere Pro® CC, Adobe After Effects® CC, and Frame.io. We spared absolutely no expense, because the Frame.io Dreamstation is all about removing limitations and fulfilling your dreams.”

Whether an editor, visual effects artist, filmmaker or producer, the Frame.io Dreamstation combines the industry’s best hardware and software to deliver the ultimate editing workstation. Built around the incredibly powerful HP Z840, this dream editing setup comes loaded with the world’s best creative apps from Adobe®, including Adobe® Premiere Pro® CC for video editing, Adobe® After Effects® CC for motion graphics and visual effects and more. With the free Frame.io integration panel for Adobe® Premiere Pro®, creatives can incorporate team feedback within their workflow, allowing them to collaborate without ever switching context.

Also included in the Frame.io Dreamstation are displays and I/O solutions to view, edit and reference content; fast external storage for raw camera material and large files; audio monitoring solutions to produce the highest quality sound; and must-have accessories like the LogicKeyboard Adobe Premiere Pro keyboard and Logitech G703 Lightspeed mouse. Visual effects and motion graphics software from Video Copilot, Red Giant and Boris FX plus a $3,000 Musicbed license credit make this package everything a video creative needs to make their work look, sound and feel remarkable.

Frame.io will be announcing the Dreamstation winner on November 7, 2017 at 1 PM EST on its Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

The Frame.io Dreamstation includes:

HP Z840 Workstation

Intel® Xeon® E5-2637v4 processors (2)

NVIDIA® Quadro® P6000 Graphics Card

Samsung 2TB 960 Pro M.2 Internal SSD (3)

Seagate BarraCuda Pro 10 TB HDD (3)

HP Z27X DreamColor Monitor (2)

Flanders Scientific DM240 Broadcast Monitor

Wacom Cintiq 27QHD Touch with Ergo Stand

AJA Io 4K

G-Tech G-Speed Shuttle XL 64TB

G-Tech Evolution Series Reader

ADAM Audio A7X Studio Monitors (2)

ADAM Audio Sub 10 MK2 Subwoofer

Presonus Knob Station V2

Yeti Pro Scratch V/O Mic

LogicKeyboard for Adobe® Premiere® Pro CC Keyboard

Logitech G703 Lightspeed Mouse

Palette Gear Professional Kit

Adobe® Creative Cloud® license + Adobe® Stock credit

Frame.io Business license

MusicBed $3,000 license credit

Video Co-Pilot UltraStudio Bundle

Red Giant software package

BORIS FX Sapphire, Continuum and Mocha VR

About Frame.io

Frame.io powers the future of creative collaboration. Today’s leading media companies use Frame.io to streamline their video review and collaboration process with teammates, clients and a variety of other stakeholders. Frame.io is all about what happens before distribution, before you reach the finish line. They make getting there faster, smoother and more efficient with a single platform that works seamlessly across web and mobile. Frame.io for iOS is the winner of a 2016 Apple Design Award.

Frame.io is backed by industry heavyweights including FirstMark Capital, Accel Partners, Jared Leto and Kevin Spacey. To learn more please visit www.frame.io.

