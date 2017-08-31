Dalet to Reveal Its Newly Updated Dalet Cube Broadcast Graphics Package at IBC2017

Paris, France – August 31, 2017 –Dalet announced today that it has made sweeping updates to its Dalet Cube broadcast 3D graphics suite. Dalet Cube is a comprehensive suite of modules to design, manage and playout broadcast 3D animated graphics. Natively connected to the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) & Orchestration platform and a core capability of the Dalet Unified News Operations solution, Dalet Cube offers a superior user experience and branding efficiencies for creating and managing CGs, crawls tickers, lower-thirds, logos, full-frame graphics and complex 3D animations across the entire news production and playout workflow.

“Dalet Cube has become the integrated graphics workflow of choice for premium news organizations such as Euronews, which recently launched 12 multi-lingual channels with Dalet Galaxy and Dalet Cube. The tight integration between the two offers an unprecedented user experience for journalists and producers. CGs can be updated at any point during the news production and playout workflow. For example, a journalist using Dalet OneCut can quickly choose a Dalet Cube CG template, add lower-thirds information, then dynamically preview the animated graphics placed on multiple CG tracks while editing,” comments Raul Alba, senior product manager, Dalet. “Dalet Cube gives broadcasters a seamless approach to managing news graphics. It helps cut down on mistakes while keeping the brand intact, even during breaking news and fast turn-around stories. When time is of the essence, as it is for just about any newsroom, this type of workflow agility is a must-have.”

Unique Dalet Cube workflow capabilities include:

More Control, Better User Experience – With media, scripts, audio and graphics at your fingertips, it’s visually easier for journalists to manage every detail of the story narrative from one place.

Designed for Story Development – Dalet OneCut editors can position Dalet Cube graphics in the timeline/over video, preview the graphics overlay (including animations) and define behaviors. And because Dalet Cube graphics rendering is managed by a server, the local station performance is never affected.

Make Changes Anytime…Including Just Before Playout – Native connection between Dalet Cube and Dalet Galaxy means changes can be made on playback with advanced support to update behavior and conditions. With multiple CG tracks, users can add CG elements into the video project for either playout or burn-in. Graphics trigger automatically at playout wherever the journalists placed CGs on the timeline. With total control of graphics playout with the on-air video operator, one less person is required in the control room.

Search on Any Graphic Detail – Dalet Galaxy tracks every graphic object allowing graphics designers, journalists, producers and other staff connected to the Dalet Galaxy MAM platform to search on any and every graphic element – repurposing graphics and objects has never been so easy!

NEW – Multi-Lingual Synchronized Playout – For multi-lingual operations, operators can slot graphics placeholders in the rundown and Dalet will populate the placeholders with the relevant CGs in the correct language on playout.

NEW – Automate On-Air Graphics Playout Workflow – Advanced integration with Dalet Workflow Engine lets operators manage multiple variations of a single graphic element on playout, accommodating multi-studio playout scenarios requiring different languages and branding elements.

Other features and workflow enhancements with this Dalet Cube 5.2 release include improved ticker management, the ability to trigger CGs from Dalet Galaxy without having to follow the playlist order, enhanced Twitter support and insertion macros. With the Twitter integration, Dalet Cube can pull Twitter information instantly and put it inside Twitter Cube templates for broadcast.

Euronews, which has one of the largest Dalet Cube installations in the world, has leveraged the breadth and depth of the Dalet Unified News Operations workflow and Dalet Cube native connection with Dalet Galaxy to transform its operation. Francois Schmitt, COO of Euronews, explains, “The big advantage was Dalet Cube and more importantly the way it worked with Dalet Galaxy. It was a big asset for Euronews. Not only did it support the multiple language channels, it did so in a way that allowed us to share the workflow and content across the 12 channels, giving us the flexibility to deliver more value to different territories by customizing content, without losing the Euronews DNA.”

