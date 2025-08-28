RED Digital Cinema To Highlight Cine-Broadcast Module At IBC2025
The module supports live broadcasting up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR).
FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.—RED Digital Cinema will feature its Cine-Broadcast Module supporting live broadcast workflows during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.
RED’s Cine-Broadcast Module supports live broadcasting of up to two channels of 4K 60P (HDR/SDR) via 12G-SDI and IP-broadcast compliant with SMPTE ST 2110 (TR-08) and up to a 4K 60P JPEG-XS feed.
It features a robust LEMO SMPTE 311M/304M hybrid fiber optical cable connector linked to a rack-mountable 2U full rack or 4U half rack base station. The module offers advanced slow motion, AI/ML enhancements and real-time 8K 120fps R3D streaming through the RED Connect license-enabled feature, the company said.
RED will show its advanced broadcast color pipeline, which facilitates live painting of RED cameras in broadcast or streaming environments and allows for on-demand adjustments and multi-camera color matching using traditional broadcast controls. This latest functionality comes in a firmware update for RED’s V-RAPTOR XL and V-RAPTOR cameras and uses industry-standard RCPs to control painting parameters in real time over IP, while saving information per frame in the recorded file’s metadata, it said.
RED will showcase the Cine-Broadcast Module’s seamless integration with EVS’ XT-VIA live production server, which allows broadcasters to enhance their workflows with up to 4x super-slow-motion at 4K and 8x at 1080p, while simultaneously delivering two baseband channels. RED’s license-enabled RED Connect feature powers this capability, which allows IP live streaming of R3Ds and unlocks advanced workflows, including real-time AI/ML augmentation and live-to-headset using 8K 120FPS R3Ds, it said.
“The evolution of RED’s Cine-Broadcast solution is redefining creative flexibility in live production,” said Jeff Goodman, vice president of product management. “Producers can now harness the visual power of large-format, cinematic storytelling within live content workflows—without sacrificing speed, reliability or standards compliance. It’s a seamless addition to the traditional broadcast ecosystem, offering a suite of advanced IP-based solutions within a single, integrated product. Whether it’s for sports, concerts, or live events, the Cine-Broadcast system opens new creative possibilities for productions around the world.”
The company also will show its new RED V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X with Nikon’s premier Z Mount. The RED V-RAPTOR [X] features unmatched low-light performance, dynamic range, resolution, high frame rates, and an industry-leading 8K VV global shutter large-format sensor.
RED’s KOMODO-X features a 6K S35 global shutter sensor and frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P in a form factor measuring only 4x4x5 inches and weighing 2.6 lbs.
See RED Digital Cinema at IBC2025 Stand 11.C20A.
More information is available on the company’s website.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.