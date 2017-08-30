FSR’s New PWB-320 and PWB-323 Now Shipping

Woodland Park, NJ – FSR, a leading manufacturer of a wide variety of infrastructure solution products for the audio/video, Information and Communications Technologies (ICT), education, hospitality, and government markets, announces that its recently introduced PWB-320 and PWB-323 Open-Style Project Wall Boxes are now shipping. The units, which were unveiled at the InfoComm Show in Orlando, FL in June, extend the company’s widely popular Wall Box line of solutions.

FSR’s highly successful Project Wall Box (PWB) family has been expanded with two new models — the PWB-320 and PWB-323 — priced specifically to ease the installer’s bottom line. These economical large open wall boxes designed to fit 16” on center stub bays simplify audiovisual and IT installations by providing space for routing cables, AC connections, and digital media product mounting in 4” and 3” thick walls. The PWB-320 has up to 2” KO’s (PWB-323 up to 1¼”), flush cable-tie mounts, tri-use gang openings for AC/AV/IT applications, IPS mounting, and two optional adjustable locking shelves for mounting equipment.

In addition, there are two optional internal AC brackets available with 2 or 3 Decora openings that ship with SpikeShield™ 15 amp receptacles included. The infrastructure solutions are available in sizes to fit typical wall designs and can be ordered with or without the decorative trim ring and cover options.

The PWB-323 series offers 3” deep versions.

“The reception our two new Wall Boxes received at InfoComm in June was phenomenal,” says Jan Sandri, FSR president. “While these two new units extend our family of Wall Box solutions and give our customers more choices than ever before, they also were designed to make installations easier and to offer some relief on the bottom line. Both the PWB-320 and PWB-323 are available with varying features and options — always with the benefits to the end-user in mind. We’re thrilled that we can now announce their immediate availability.”

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of signal management and infrastructure solutions for the AV/IT, Information and Communication Technologies (ICT), corporate, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes and wireways, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless scaling switchers and HDBaseT signal delivery solutions. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. The Company is also an HDBaseT Alliance Adopter Member. For more information: www.fsrinc.com.

FSR Contact: Jan Sandri

973-785-4347 • sales@fsrinc.com

Press Contact: Desert Moon Public Relations & Advertising • Harriet Diener

845-512-8283 • mailto:harriet@desertmoon.tv