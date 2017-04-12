Sommer HDMI 2.0 Test Toolkit Giveaway at NAB

Ideal for New HDMI Hi-Res Video Installations

Sommer Cable America is exhibiting at NAB the new HDMI 2.0 Test Toolkit with 4K support, an easy-to-use measurement tool for HDMI installations, rental companies, trouble-shooting, and product development.



Attendees can visit Sommer Booth #C11143 by Wednesday, April 26 at 5:00 pm and enter a drawing to win the versatile Test Toolkit, a $1600 value.



Sommer Cable, the German specialist for professional, high-quality cables and connector technologies, is exhibiting a variety of new products in its Cardinal DVM electronics line. The increasing demand for larger bandwidths and higher resolutions of AV products was the main driver behind the development of these products. All new devices are fully 4K compatible.



Martin Elsner, Product Specialist at Sommer Cable Germany states: "We look forward to presenting the entire Sommer cable and Cardinal product line, including the HDMI 2.0 Test Toolkit at NAB 2017. Together with our Sommer Cable America colleagues Martin Ucik and Jed Larson, we will be available to meet with attendees at the Sommer cable booth # C11143. We are confident that our new HDMI 2.0 Test Toolkit will be a real benefit for discerning engineers."



Martin Ucik, CEO of Sommer cable America adds, "We look forward to showing a number of innovative and versatile products designed by our German product specialists at this exciting show."



HDMI 2.0 Test Toolkit with 4K & HDMI(r) 2.0 support

The new HDMI 2.0 Engineers Toolkit from German manufacturer Cardinal DVM (a division of Sommer cable) is the easy-to-use measurement tool for any HDMI installations, rental companies, trouble-shooting, and product development.



Its extensive features, compact size, and useful functions make testing and controlling of HDMI sources and cable lines effortless. Many challenges that can result from faulty setups, cabling, EDID communication, or HDCP are easily analyzed and rectified.

DVM-HDT-KIT Features:

* High-performance FPGA platform

* Supports HDMI(r) 2.0 with resolutions up to 4K x 2K (24/25/30/50 / 60Hz and 3D)

* Supports all popular color formats

* HDCP 2.2 support (HDCP switchable: disabled / 1.4 / 2.2)

* Integrated 3" 16:9 IPS display (240p) in Generator and Analyzer

* Visible onscreen info in real-time at the input and output

* Intuitive front-panel control via encoder & buttons, or remotely through RS232,

USB, or Ethernet

* Front panel headphone jack for easy signal verification

* Available as 19" 2 RU quarter-rack device or as portable desktop version

* Integrated battery packs in the portable desktop version

* PC software for control of individual devices and multiple units in larger setups

* Integrated cable test function

* Optional reporting function for generating test protocols (incl. Printout/Download)



MSRP: $1633 for the Desktop version and $1527 for the Rack version.



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer Cable Germany is an enterprising development and manufacturing company of innovative and unique cable, connector and electronic products for the Studio, A/V Installation, Live Sound, Broadcast, Video, Music, IT and HiFi markets, with business partners in over 50 countries. In 2015, Sommer Cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer Cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company supplies the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality products. 707.200.4020

http://sommercable.com/en