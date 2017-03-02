Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5 for Linux Now Available

Fremont, California - March 2, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced that DaVinci Resolve, its professional editing and color correction software, is now available on Red Hat and CentOS Linux. This allows customers with Red Hat or CentoOS 6.8 or 7.2 systems to download and use the free version of DaVinci Resolve or the full DaVinci Resolve Studio. Adding Linux support gives customers more choice in hardware, allowing them to build extremely high performance, low cost workstations for editing and color correction.

Previously, DaVinci Resolve Studio was only available on a special build of Linux for customers using the high end DaVinci Resolve Advanced control panel for professional colorists.

Like the existing Mac and Windows version, the new Linux version of DaVinci Resolve is available as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website. The full DaVinci Resolve Studio is available for $995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide. Existing DaVinci Resolve Studio customers can easily move their dongle between Mac, Windows and Linux systems as they upgrade their hardware.

The community of DaVinci Resolve users has been fantastic at helping it quickly grow into one of the most popular editing and color correction systems in the world. As DaVinci Resolve continues to become more and more popular, customers have asked Blackmagic Design for a version that gives them the flexibility to build their own workstations. This new version gives them the same powerful features as the Mac and Windows version, but lets customers build and run the software on their own high performance systems with multiple GPUs.

Customers can now build their own workstations using low cost motherboards with 8 PCIe slots, extremely fast processors, massive amounts of RAM and up to 8 GPUs, which is simply not possible on any other operating system. On Linux, DaVinci Resolve supports 2 GPUs and DaVinci Resolve Studio supports up to 8 GPUs. That means customers can start out with a small inexpensive system and then add more video cards, up to a total of 8 GPUs when they get more demanding jobs. This gives customers the freedom to build their own super computers for incredible real time performance when creating complex color grades with dozens of nodes and high resolution RAW media. By bringing DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio to Linux, customers can now take advantage of the most robust, extensible, and reliable platform available.

DaVinci Resolve combines professional multi track editing with the world‚Äôs most advanced color corrector so now customers can edit, color correct, finish and deliver all in a single software tool and in real time. DaVinci Resolve Studio adds extremely powerful temporal and spatial noise reduction, photorealistic motion blur effects, stereoscopic 3D tools, additional ResolveFX plug-ins, multi GPU performance and more. DaVinci Resolve Studio also supports collaborative workflow features that allow multiple customers using the same shared storage area network to simultaneously work on the same project at the same time.

“DaVinci Resolve has been an incredible success on both Mac and Windows” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Linux customers in production facilities around the world have been asking us for DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio so we’re excited to be able to offer it to them now. With DaVinci Resolve available on all major platforms, customers can integrate it into their workflows regardless of the type of computers they use!”

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.5 for Mac, Windows and Linux is available for download free of charge from the support page of the Blackmagic Design website. DaVinci Resolve Studio 12.5.5 for Mac, Windows and Linux is available to existing customers, free of charge, from the Blackmagic Design website. DaVinci Resolve Studio for Mac, Windows and Linux is available from resellers worldwide for $995.

Press Photography

Product photos of DaVinci Resolve 12.5, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.