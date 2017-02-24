Utah Scientific Signs CER-TEC as Manufacturer's Representative for New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia

SALT LAKE CITY - Feb. 23, 2017 - Utah Scientific today announced that CER-TEC has joined the company's network of strategic partners as a manufacturer's representative. CER-TEC will market the entire line of Utah Scientific products to resellers and broadcast end users in a broad region that includes the New York City metro area, Long Island, New Jersey, and metropolitan Philadelphia.

"Utah Scientific's systems have an outstanding reputation and a very large and loyal customer base. Plus, their no-fee 10-year warranty is not only unprecedented in this business, but also a huge selling point for the company," said John Cerquone, CEO, CER-TEC. "We're certain Utah Scientific will continue its huge success in this territory, and I'm looking forward to continuing to build market awareness and uncover the wealth of new opportunities here."

Together with Leigh Herman, Cerquone founded CER-TEC to fill the void in qualified manufacturers' representatives in the greater New York area for the broadcast video and post-production industries. Along with Utah Scientific, CER-TEC also represents some of the industries' leading technology manufacturers. In addition to managing Utah Scientific's reseller relationships and direct customer sales, CER-TEC will handle advertising, promotions, and marketing activities, such as ensuring that Utah Scientific products are listed on the internet sales portals of major audiovisual equipment vendors.

"I can't think of a more qualified organization than CER-TEC to help Utah Scientific expand market share in the New York, New Jersey, and Philly regions all areas with huge growth potential for our products," said Rob Shevlot, Utah Scientific regional sales manager. "CER-TEC will be our boots on the ground' and give us a direct sales presence there, functioning just as an in-house salesperson would. We look forward to working with John and his team as they apply their world-class market expertise and deep industry experience to this important Northeast region."

