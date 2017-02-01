Miller Camera Support, LLC, Now Available to the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) Master Class

LOS ANGELES, FEBRUARY 1, 2017 — The American Society of Cinematographers (ASC), a non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the art of filmmaking, implemented an exclusive loaner program for its members to gain access to donated camera equipment, such as the Cineline 70 HD MB 1-Stage System from Miller Camera Support, LLC,a leader in the production of innovating camera support solutions. Recently, the ASC integrated this program into its educational Master Class, a five-day seminar in Los Angeles that invites 25 working professionals to further their education as cinematographers.

“Part of what I do for the ASC is to wrangle up equipment for any projects our members have in the works by speaking with vendors who are able to provide loaners,” says Alex Lopez, circulation manager for American Cinematographer, the ASC’s monthly magazine. “By integrating these loaner products, such as the Miller Cineline 70 system, into our Master Class, we are able to give our students hands-on experience by working with this equipment.”

The Master Class program is designed for working professionals with skill sets ranging from intermediate-to-advanced and incorporates practical demonstrations of lighting and camera techniques with essential instruction on the usage in a real-life environment, as well as analysis of films relevant to the associated coursework. Within the five days, these working professionals are given the opportunity to work with the plethora of products like the Miller Cineline 70 system.

Miller’s Cineline 70 HD MB 1-Stage is a complete tripod system that includes the HD Mitchell Base 1-Stage Alloy Tripod and HD Alloy Ground Spreader to compliment the robust Cineline 70 Fluid Head. This system has a 4.5-37.5 kg payload range with a 45 kg payload capacity, drag control with ultra-soft starts and smooth stops, a side loading camera platform, illuminated controls, and dual side mounts for monitors and accessories.

“It truly has been an honor to be a part of such a respected organization in the film industry,” says Gus Harilaou, regional manager for the Americas, Miller Camera Support, LLC. “We firmly believe in continuing education as a working professional and we’re thrilled to be able to provide products that can be used as educational tools for the ASC.”

“We appreciate Miller’s Cineline 70 system, which helps us educate our students on state-of-the-art film gear and ramps up our mission to teach those with a passion for film,” adds Lopez. “It’s great to be able to partner with a company that sees the benefits of what we do and how important it is for our students to have an opportunity to use these products.”

The ASC, founded 96 years ago by a group of filmmakers, continues their mission by bringing filmmakers together to share ideas, techniques, and knowledge. Today, the ASC has 368 active members. Aside from having created an artistic outlet for its members, the ASC provides a number of resources including the American Cinematographer Manual, which serves as a vital technical guide to professionals, as well as its own monthly magazine, American Cinematographer, which originally began as a newsletter in 1920. For more information about the ASC, please visit: www.theasc.com.

About Miller Camera Support Equipment

Founded in 1954, Miller Camera Support Equipment designs, manufactures and delivers professional fluid heads and tripods to the film and television industry, providing support for the world’s leading camera operators. Celebrating more than sixty years in the industry, Miller is a longtime, global leader in the field of contemporary camera support and holds the first patent for fluid head design for film cameras, which it obtained in 1946. Today, Miller’s tripod and camera support systems are frequently used during electronic news gatherings (ENG), electronic field production (EFP), and digital video applications by the world’s leading networks, production houses, corporate, educational and government institutions in more than 65 countries. For more information, call +61 2 9439 6377 or visit www.millertripods.com.