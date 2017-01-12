Barnfind’s New Web Interface Adds Functionality, Boosts Efficiency and Improves Workflow

Sandefjord, Norway • Barnfind Technologies has announced the introduction of a new web interface for its flagship BarnOne series that adds a range of new functionalities and updates including a signal redundancy switch, improved access levels for log in and workflow efficiencies.

The latest release provides a path to a more efficient installation, configuration and operation of one or multiple BarnOne frames. The (free) firmware update allows access to a new version of BarnStudio control software with significantly updated functionalities which are also available from an openGear Dashboard (ROSS Video). The frame, is now accessible, via web and offers telnet protocol as an addition to SNMP for communication. For the end-user, this protocol has the advantage of being more responsive and reliable.

http://www.barnfind.no/downloads/

This latest free update gives users access to Barnfind’s new release including web interface, access level control, signal redundancy switch and many other additional functions

Security

The new web interface allows user to set up access levels and prevent unauthorized people the ability to configure or operate the system. Users can be categorized as administrator, operator or guest.

Signal Redundancy Switch

A significant new functionality of Barnfind’s latest release is an integrated signal redundancy switch that can be configured to all the BarnOne’s outputs.

The redundancy switch functionality gives the user full control of signal presence, quality and status. From being a simple converter/router/ distributer, the range of BarnOne frames have evolved into a complex and advanced redundancy system. Even at this level of complexity, the redundancy functions can easily be configured and monitored in the new released BarnStudio web interface.

Regardless of signal format, bandwidth, optical or electrical; each individual output can be configured with “alternative” input(S), and they all run individually in parallel.

The change-over function is activated by 3 different validations:

1.Signal LOS

2.SDI analyzer

3.Signal errors

About Barnfind:

Barnfind Technologies AS, headquartered in Sandefjord, Norway, manufactures a multi-function signal transportation platform that supports numerous signals in one frame, including common video and telco formats such as KVM, SDTI, SMPTE 2022-6, MADI, SDI to IP, 4K 60p workflows, HDMI, DVI, CAM-CCU etc. In addition, there is a full 32 x 32 router in the frame with re-clocking on all outputs (BNCs and SFPs), reference input, full redundancy and the capability to have integrated CWDM/DWDM multiplexing. Barnfind’s “no-cost” control software, BarnStudio, can be downloaded from the website. The platform is also compatible with many 3rd party control systems such as Skyline/Dataminer, ScheduALL, LAWO (LSB/VSM), BFE/KSC, DNF, TSL, RASCULAR, BlackMagic, Ross openGear/DashBoard etc. Barnfind offers the world’s most sophisticated CAM-CCU solution capable of supporting 18 x Cam-CCUs on one single fiber with low jitter and latency. Barnfind is known as the Champion’s company; found in most sport Championships around the world.

Barnfind is privately owned and has over 60 partners and resellers worldwide.

For more information: http://www.barnfind.no

