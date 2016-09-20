Scott Esterson Named Western Regional Sales Manager at ADAM Audio

Nashville, TN (September 19, 2016) — ADAM Audio is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott Esterson to the position of Western Regional Sales Manager. Based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, Scott will handle sales in the territory west of the Mississippi, interfacing with dealers and end users, demonstrating ADAM Audio’s outstanding monitoring products and solutions for the professional audio, broadcast, production and systems integration marketplaces.

“Scott is so well regarded by countless clients in our industry, and he has a stellar reputation for customer service,” says ADAM Audio President Dave Hetrick. “He is a perfect fit for our ever-growing team of talent at ADAM Audio and we are excited to have him with us in the western region.”

Scott Esterson says that fell in love with the music industry at a very early age – after his mother took him to a Beatles concert in his hometown of Baltimore, Maryland. Immediately after finishing college, he started doing live sound work on tour with George Benson. Since then, Esterson has spent his career highly involved in the various market segments of the audio industry, including professional and project audio, broadcast, audio for video production and remote recording. He served as the Western Regional Sales Manager at Genelec for nine years. Prior to that, Scott was the Multichannel Sales Manager at DTS, where he worked with manufacturers to implement the company’s technology into a variety of operating systems. He also held previous positions at Tascam as well as Lexicon.

“ADAM Audio is one of the leaders in the studio monitor market, and I’m so happy to join this team, “says Scott. “I’m looking forward to working with ADAM’s customers in all of the audio-related markets that I have been a part of – pro audio, audio-for-video, production, broadcast and systems integration.”

Scott Esterson can be reached at: scott.esterson@adam-audio.com.

About ADAM Audio

ADAM Audio monitors have had a reputation for sonic excellence and unrivaled quality ever since the company was founded in 1999. With the development of the X-ART tweeter, which is characterized by an extended frequency range up to 50 kHz and a higher efficiency compared to dome tweeters, this unique tweeter design has become the embodiment of a transparent, highly defined and authentic sound that is the most defining development of ADAM's proprietary designs today. Being made and tested painstakingly by hand in the Berlin factory, ADAM’s high frequency driver is a rare exception in these days of automated mass production. ADAM Audio is headquartered in Berlin and is represented worldwide through a network of distributers and dealers in more than 75 countries. ADAM also has offices in Nashville, London and Beijing. www.adam-audio.de