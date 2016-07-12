IBC2016: EditShare Leads IBC Presence with Remote Editing, Cloud-Based MAM and Scalable 4K/UHD Storage; Extends Workflow Capabilities with Key Third-Party Integration

Basingstoke, UK - July 12, 2016-EditShare will showcase at IBC2016 formidable new media management capabilities soon available in EditShare Flow, its flagship Media Asset Management (MAM) solution, as well as unveil new options for the XStream EFS high-performance, distributed shared storage product line. Expanding upon its robust on-premise and secure cloud-based content management workflows, EditShare is also demonstrating new integration with several key technologies: Aspera file transfer; Interra Systems’ Baton and Vidcheck quality control (QC); and Audio Network stock music.

“EditShare innovation is offering customers immense versatility in the face of challenging technology and market changes,” comments Martin Bennett, director of marketing at EditShare. “Our solutions allow clients to leverage the best the cloud has to offer along with traditional ‘on-premise’ solutions, easing the complex transition into 4K multi-location, multi-team production workflows that are affecting media facilities of all sizes around the world today. And beyond our own technology, we are committed to an open platform, supporting key third-party solutions to help our customers maximize their specific workflows along with expanding their business opportunities.”

Attendees can drop by EditShare IBC2016 stand 7.G37 or book a private appointment (http://www.editshare.com/book-demo-ibc) with an EditShare workflow expert to get a hands-on demonstration of the latest media management tools including the brand new Flow Story remote editor and the IBC2016 Innovation Award contender AirFlow private cloud workflow solution, as well as discuss 4K/UHD storage infrastructure migration options available with the EditShare XStream EFS distributed shared storage platform.

Remote Editing with Flow Story

The first content creation application for collaborative and remote workflows

EditShare has utilized the engine of the award-winning Lightworks editor to create the powerful and intuitive editorial application EditShare Flow Story, aimed at fast turnaround environments such as editorial, reality TV, news and sports. Unlike traditional NLEs, Flow Story provides remote and secure access to on-premise stored media directly through any Internet connection. With unique finishing tools including integration with Audio Network, which allows users to browse and add MP3 audio files directly to their sequence, Flow Story provides users the ability to package content for finishing, delivery or playout. See the EditShare Flow Story video at:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AEy8r7R4CiA&feature=youtu.be

Migrating to 4K/UHD with XStream EFS

Options for storage infrastructure roll out to support high bandwidth demands

Announced at NAB 2016 and shown for the first time at IBC, the new XStream EFS SSD comes in 8TB, 16TB and 24TB chassis configurations, scaling from single servers to multi-node clusters capable of providing many PBs of capacity. All configurations feature an easy-to-manage single global namespace; storage capacity that can be upgraded at any time; and Native Client connections that offer vastly improved performance and availability when compared to SMB and AFP network protocols. The new XStream EFS SSD system also seamlessly integrates with the Flow MAM and Flow modules, allowing users to log, track, search and retrieve 4K/UHD assets and metadata across media spaces. Please visit http://www.editshare.com/products/xstream for more information on XStream EFS solutions.

New Third-Party Integrations: Aspera File Transfer, Interra Systems and Vidcheck QC

Expanding Flow workflow options with third-party integrations

A commitment to an open platform, EditShare has added support for Aspera’s FASP accelerated transfer technology and seamless integration with leading QC solutions from Interra Systems and Vidcheck.

For customers using Aspera’s FASP technology, the enhanced Flow workflow initiates, controls and monitors transfers of assets between local and remote Aspera servers. This new capability can be automated for any workflow through the Flow Automation module.

Shown at IBC2016, the enhanced Flow QC workflow triggers and tracks QC processes with capabilities to automate “next-step” tasks based on (pass/fail) QC verification reports. QC reports can also be stored in the Flow database as PDFs for fast and easy reference. Visit http://www.editshare.com/products/flow to learn more about EditShare Flow.

More IBC2016 News from EditShare

EditShare was shortlisted for the IBC2016 Innovation Awards in the Content Management category for its collaboration with MoovIT Production Services on reality show Wild Island. For award submission information and the workflow details that caught the judges’ eyes, please visit http://www.editshare.com/press/pr-ibc-award.

EditShare Press Briefings at IBC2016

Members of the media are invited to contact Anya Nelson at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to schedule a press briefing with an EditShare expert during IBC2016.

Flow Story