Riedel Products at the 2016 NAB Show

2016 NAB Show Preview

Riedel Communications

Booth C7233

MediorNet MicroN as a Decentralized Router

MicroN is a high-density distribution network for Riedel's MediorNet line of real-time media transport and management solutions. At the 2016 NAB Show, Riedel will demonstrate how interconnected MicroN units can be deployed to create a decentralized routing system that distributes signal load, takes advantage of flexible node placement, and eliminates any single point of failure to create a viable alternative to traditional, monolithic routers.

With on-board signal-processing capabilities including frame synchronization, embedding/de-embedding, and delays, a MicroN-based solution can handle SDI signals in a very powerful, tremendously versatile, and highly scalable routing solution.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel-MicroNclose.jpg

Photo Caption: MediorNet MicroN

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_MicroN-Decentralized-Router.jpg

Photo Caption: MicroN as a Decentralized Router

ESP-2324 Expansion Smartpanel

The 2016 NAB Show will see the launch of Riedel's new Expansion Smartpanel. When directly connected to an RSP-2318 Smartpanel, the expansion keypanel provides four additional displays and 24 keys. Riedel's RSP-2318 Smartpanel is a powerful multifunctional user interface that offers features and capabilities that enrich the user experience and change the way broadcasters and A/V professionals communicate. The RSP-2318 Smartpanel itself includes three high-resolution multitouch color displays, premium-quality stereo audio, a multilingual character set, and built-in matrix connectivity via AES67 or AVB in just 1 RU.

AES67 Client Card

At the 2016 NAB Show, Riedel will showcase the new AES67 client card for the company's Artist digital matrix intercom system. This simple add-on card makes it possible for users to take advantage of AES67 audio networks as well as Riedel's RSP-2318 Smartpanel. Along with the existing AVB card, Artist now can function with both AVB and AES67 audio networks.

Riedel is committed to enabling customers to choose and implement the broadcast communications standards that are best for their operations and businesses. The company was quick to embrace AVB and now, with this client card, offers a solution that gives customers the ability to choose between the AES67 and AVB standards. The interface also facilitates AES67 connectivity between the Artist and third-party devices. The card features eight independent AES67 connections that enable communications with multiple devices.

The new AES67 client card is easily installed into the Artist mainframe and configured through Riedel's Director software.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_AES67-Client-Card-Front.jpg

Photo Caption: AES67 Client Card Front View

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Riedel/Riedel_AES67-Client-Card-Top.jpg

Photo Caption: AES67 Client Card Top View

Company Quote:

"This year's NAB Show is particularly exciting for Riedel, as it gives our rapidly expanding North American team the chance to meet with existing customers and to engage with the many other media businesses that can benefit from our forward-looking portfolio of flexible communications and network solutions. We're dedicated to enabling customers to adopt the infrastructure and workflow that best supports their operations, and this commitment is evident in the products we're highlighting at the show."

-- Thomas Riedel, CEO, Riedel Communications

Company Profile:

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.