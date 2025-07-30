Lawo Showcases Dynamic Media Agility at IBC2025

At this year’s IBC show in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-15, Lawo will showcase a forward-thinking portfolio of innovations that enables broadcasters to build agile, scalable, and highly efficient production environments. From infrastructure management and virtualized DSP to user-centric control solutions and software enhancements for radio and TV production, Lawo is providing the tools to shape the next generation of media workflows.

Visitors can also look forward to the launch of Lawo’s 15th HOME App and the announcement of significant upgrades to the VSM workflow control system.

Dynamic Media Facility (DMF)

Lawo’s implementation of the EBU’s Dynamic Media Facility initiative will be on display for the first time in Europe. This highly agile installation hinges on a generic-server cluster that is controlled via four buzzer-style buttons to change the technology stack as and when necessary, with a single press.

Each of the three selectable example setups consists of an optimized mix of HOME Apps with assorted configuration settings. Highlighting the power of Lawo’s VSM workflow control system and the HOME Apps universe, this is a must-experience.

HOME 4.0: Scalable, License-Efficient Infrastructure Management

At the heart of this year’s presentation is HOME 4.0, the latest evolution of Lawo’s IP-native management platform for broadcast infrastructures. HOME 4.0 introduces major architectural refinements and a simplified licensing model designed to meet the operational and financial realities of today’s dynamic facilities.

With the introduction of HOME Passes—lightweight licenses required for each actively managed device or app—broadcasters gain precise control over infrastructure costs. The HOME platform itself is now free of charge; only devices managed within the system require a pass. HOME Passes are available as permanent licenses or through Lawo’s FLEX subscription credit model, ideal for event-based or variable workflows.

The new approach ensures that infrastructure grows organically with operational needs, reducing overhead in smaller setups while providing unlimited expansion potential as operations scale, the company said. All newly purchased HOME-native Lawo devices and software products include the required HOME Passes, ensuring immediate onboarding and reducing administrative effort. For existing installations, a seamless upgrade path is available.

.edge with More Power and Flexibility

With no fewer than 11 freely selectable firmware images, system software v3.2 for .edge helps users combine cutting-edge gateway functionality with processing right at the network’s edge—simultaneously. In light of all the championships where .edge has become the staple SDI/IP gateway linking venues to the IBC, users are now able to leverage JPEG-XS encoding/decoding alongside essence transport, as well as SDI<>IP and IP<>IP processing such as color correction, frame synchronization, 3G UHD Gearboxing, and more.

With the highest 3G port density per rack unit in the industry, .edge provides long-term usage flexibility and future proofing. In conjunction with Lawo’s HOME platform, .edge enables intelligent multiviewer heads based on proxy feeds it generates and the Dynamic Receiver parameter setting in the HOME Multiviewer app to ensure that each PiP/tile uses the smallest possible picture resolution at the highest quality.

Lawo Workspaces

In parallel, Lawo will launch Lawo Workspaces, a game-changing addition to the HOME ecosystem. Designed for ultimate accessibility and mobility, Lawo Workspaces bring intuitive HTML5-native user interfaces to Lawo’s modular, microservice-based HOME Apps. These Workspaces allow operators to access broadcast-grade tools from any device with a modern web browser – be it a laptop computer, tablet, smartphone, or even an augmented-reality headset.

The interfaces are fast, secure, and entirely platform-agnostic, making them ideal for distributed production teams, control room staff, and remote operators. Security and media flow encryption are handled natively by the HOME framework, ensuring that even browser-based workflows meet the highest standards of professional broadcast.

HOME Power Core

In a major step toward fully virtualized radio operations, Lawo officially launches the new HOME Power Core app. This software-only version of the proven Power Core hardware unit is designed for IP-based broadcast environments where flexibility, footprint, and scalability are paramount. It supports the same powerful real-time mixing, routing, and monitoring capabilities as its hardware counterpart and is fully compatible with Lawo’s crystal, diamond, and crystal Clear mixing consoles.

The app runs on standard COTS servers and is available in three instance sizes—Compact, Large, and XL—allowing precise matching of DSP power to operational requirements. The HOME Power Core app supports RAVENNA/AES67, ST2110, Dante*, NDI*, and SRT* formats natively, making it a highly versatile tool for modern talk radio, visual radio, and live webcasts.

Integrated transcoding and stream management ensure that all audio sources—whether from physical Power Core units, A__line stageboxes, .edge interfaces, or third-party devices – can be dynamically connected, monitored, and processed. Like all HOME Apps, HOME Power Core supports perpetual licenses and FLEX Subscription credit-based activation for maximum deployment flexibility.

(*) Future product developments.

HOME Apps Keep Evolving

Lawo HOME Apps keep evolving on an almost monthly basis to expand and complement their feature set, minimize latency, etc. Microservice-based HOME Apps seamlessly migrate to servers with ever more CPU cores, allowing more apps and instances to run on the same server, with support for 400Gbps and 200Gbps fabrics.

mc² Software Release 12.2.0

Beyond infrastructure and control, Lawo also showcases significant software enhancements for its mc² audio production consoles. The new 12.2.0 software release brings a host of additional productivity features and workflow refinements to the mc² mixing platform. These include enhanced integration with VSM workflow control systems through Audio Matrix Control via the HOME API, enabling tighter, more responsive routing operations.

Channel Display management has also been improved with the ability to select up to three different Mini Displays per screen for more at-a-glance information. A newly introduced standard 7-Band EQ module now includes three dynamic bands, offering more detailed and precise audio shaping, especially in demanding live environments. Furthermore, fader user buttons now allow operators to switch banks and layers directly from the fader panel, reducing navigation time during live productions.

Radio Software Release 8.2

Radio broadcasters will find the new Radio 8.2 software release equally compelling. Among its standout features is the introduction of the 96kHz XL License, which brings enhanced DSP capabilities to Lawo’s radio consoles, along with switchable compressor modes that can operate in either automatic or manual settings.

VisTool, Lawo’s powerful GUI design and control software, has also been enhanced. New features include the expansion of the source assignment module, direct text input fields for faster configuration, improved touch handling, and refined visual feedback mechanisms for touchscreen operations. Together, these updates significantly boost usability and streamline both setup and live operation in radio studios of all sizes.

Lawo will be in Booth 8.B90 in the RAI Amsterdam.