Handa Opera on Sydney Harbor Taps Riedel for Integrated Network, Comms Solutions

WUPPERTAL, Germany—Riedel Communications has announced that it played a critical role in powering Handa Opera on Sydney Harbor’s (HOSH) annual open-air production, which this year featured “Guys & Dolls.”

Riedel, which has provided HOSH with communications and networking solutions since 2021, said that it streamlined connectivity across every facet of the challenging outdoor production for “Guys & Dolls.” In addition to deploying a fully networked Artist system, Riedel’s Managed Technology division provided the backbone of sitewide communications, data transmission, and CCTV coverage, all under some of the most challenging environmental conditions in live performance.

“In all, this year we had around 100 personal comms operating during every performance,” Roo Smith, senior project manager at Riedel, said. “That includes Bolero wireless beltpacks for most of the stage crew, some dedicated wired, digital PunQtum beltpacks for the six follow-spot crew, as well as the two-way radios used by people like security and house staff.”

Set against the iconic backdrop of Sydney Harbor, HOSH is a technical feat as much as a cultural event. The site is transformed from public parkland into a purpose-built, 3000-seat pop-up amphitheater complete with a raked stage floating on the water, FOH towers, back-of-house infrastructure, and hospitality venues.

Riedel’s design proved resilient even amid interference challenges common in RF-dense areas like Sydney Harbor. Bolero dynamically hops frequencies to avoid disruption, and the deployment of a trunked radio system and exclusive RF licensing helped reduce interference, ensuring smooth operation of all critical comms and wireless production tools, Riedel reported.

The entire HOSH site was constructed in just four weeks. Riedel infrastructure supported the network backbone, enabling seamless integration of eighteen 2300 Series and three 1200 Series Riedel SmartPanels and Artist intercom systems, unifying show control, internet access, security systems, and cashless payment services across the venue.

One of the key advantages of Riedel managing the entire network and associated cabling was the ability to streamline setup across departments. Instead of separate cabling runs for audio, lighting, and comms, Riedel’s unified network design enabled all teams to share fiber infrastructure and connection points, significantly improving efficiency, Riedel reported.

To withstand the harsh marine environment, Riedel installed heavily armored fiber lines connecting the floating stage to shore via a service tunnel. This build protects against razor-sharp oyster shells, barnacles, pooling water, and salt-laden mist — all common challenges on the harbor.

“We have usually 20 CCTV cameras around the entire site, and they’re especially vulnerable to the conditions,“ Pablo Puig, production manager for Opera Australia, said. “By the end of the season, we’d be down to about 10 or so. Riedel came up with a more reliable CCTV system, which is, of course, also part of the whole site network. If we have a medical emergency in the audience, or any kind of issue that needs locating fast, the CCTV is the best find out what’s going on and guide staff to help.”

Added Smith: “Our partnership with Opera Australia and Handa Opera on Sydney Harbor represents the very best of what Riedel stands for—technical innovation, collaboration, and a relentless commitment to excellence. Bringing this extraordinary event to life each year on such a challenging site is no small feat, and we’re proud that our solutions continue to enable the creativity, precision and magic that audiences have come to expect.”

More information is available at www.riedel.net.