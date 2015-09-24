Panavision Expands Footprint in Atlanta

Company Opens Satellite Facility at Pinewood Atlanta Studios

ATLANTA (Sept. 23, 2015) - Panavision, the entertainment industry's leading designer, manufacturer and rental provider of high-precision optics and camera systems, is bringing its world-renowned services to Pinewood Atlanta Studios with the opening of a satellite office there this month.

For camera crews shooting at Pinewood, Panavision's new high-tech workspace houses a full range of filmmaking equipment with a large area for prep and testing, and access to the company's specialists in production solutions.

"Panavision is always looking for opportunities to further extend our expertise to filmmakers, and opening at Pinewood puts us in a position to do just that," said Panavision's Bob Harvey, EVP of Global Sales & Marketing. "There is a lot of production demand in Atlanta, and Panavision is primed to continue to support filmmakers in this region with our unparalleled level of services and high-quality inventory."

Pinewood Atlanta Studios is a world-class facility that opened in February 2014, and consists of 11 sound stages, over 500 acres of back lots, offices and other amenities. It has become a hub for the international and U.S. production community needing studio accommodations in the Southeast.

"Panavision is committed to helping filmmakers regardless of where they are shooting. By investing in the locations that are providing a thriving environment for the creative community, we can address the needs of our clients with extraordinary speed and precision," added John Schrimpf, VP of U.S. Regional Operations at Panavision.

Robert Presley, a veteran camera operator and Steadicam specialist who joined Panavision as a Sales and Marketing Executive in January, serves the needs of feature and television productions shooting in the region, along with a full team of experienced technicians and support personnel.

Panavision's main Atlanta office in West Midtown will continue handling equipment rentals and services for productions filming throughout the Southeast area. The company has serviced many productions, including Marvel's Ant Man and Captain America: Civil War, over the past year.

For more information, visit www.panavision.com.