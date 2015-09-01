Artel to Demonstrate Integration of DigiLink, Fiberlink(R), and Scan Do(R) Product Lines

WESTFORD, Mass. -- Sept. 1, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, a world class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications, announced that at IBC2015, they will demonstrate the integration of its DigiLink, Fiberlink(R), and Scan Do(R) media transport solutions for the first time since the acquisition of Communications Specialties, Inc. earlier this year.

At IBC2015, Artel will demonstrate how end users can design a complete media transport system, from remote site to CO and studio to studio, integrating products from the DigiLink media transport platform, Fiberlink fiber transmission products, and Scan Do scan converters. Also, Artel will showcase the new 1RU Fiberlink six-channel HD/SDI/ASI multiplexer, which integrates DigiLink technology into a Fiberlink chassis.

"The synergy between products in Artel's expanded portfolio enables customers to design and build out their contribution video transport systems with IP, J2K, 4K, and other leading edge media transport and processing solutions, all from one vendor," said Mike Rizzo, President of Artel Video Systems. "We look forward to offering new and innovative IP and fiber-based solutions, and integrating the latest technologies into the DigiLink and Fiberlink product lines."

More information about the company's products is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is a world class provider of innovative IP and fiber-based media transport solutions supporting global telecommunications, broadcast, and professional video applications. Artel's integrated solutions include the award-winning DigiLink media transport platform; Fiberlink(R), the industry's largest selection of fiber optic transmission products; Copperlink(TM) 3G/HD/SD-SDI signal distribution products; and Scan Do(R) computer video scan converters. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Visit Artel at the IBC2015 Show, Stand 2.A20