ELEMENTS Announces Plans to Showcase its Media Library at IBC 2015

Dusseldorf, Germany: ELEMENTS, developer of advanced solutions for unrestricted collaboration in shared media workflows, has announced plans to showcase the Media Library at IBC 2015. Designed to streamline workflows for enhanced collaboration and increased productivity in post-production and broadcast environments, the unique and powerful web-based MAM and workflow management tool allows users access to view, present and edit media assets on a HTML5 platform from any location on a standard MAC or PC. The Media Library will be demonstrated on ELEMENTS’ Stand # 3.A28 in the RAI Convention Center in Amsterdam.

The Media Library is offered as an option of ELEMENTS’ comprehensive workflow management feature set that comes with ELEMENTS ONE, NAS, GATEWAY and the mobile appliance CUBE.For a limited time the Media Library is also available as a 30-day trial. It provides a fully intuitive graphical user interface for professionally managing, presenting and sharing media assets, while providing extensive editing features that are remarkably easy to use. The Media Library is fully compatible with virtually every professional editing application available today, including Avid MediaComposer, Adobe Premiere and Apple Final Cut Pro, enabling operators to transfer entire projects seamlessly from the Media Library to any other editing application. The Media Library also fully supports Avid bin-locking and project sharing.

“The Media Library enables editors and directors to collaborate easier and faster than ever before, reducing the time to completion significantly,” said André Kamps, CEO of ELEMENTS. “The entire set of editing functionalities embedded in the Media Library is fully intuitive to use,rendering virtually any training or orientation obsolete.”

The Media Library offers a wide range of media asset management functionalities, including an intelligent task manager for customized workflow automation, a full text search engine for both online storage and any LTFS archive, and a comprehensive user and rights management feature. In addition, it provides an extensive editing application, enabling operators to create rough-cuts of the original film material remotely via the HTML 5 platform without first performing any time consuming transcoding or copy tasks. Basically operating like every other professional editing tool available today, the features provided in the embedded editor cover virtually the full spectrum of editing functionalities. The Media Library editor also enhances and simplifies approval and communication processes during the project by allowing for frame-accurate comments.

NEW for IBC! The Media Library now allows on-screen drawings using a standard mouse, no separate tool or application required.

ELEMENTS provides high-performance media storage solutions for the post production and broadcast industry, developed for video professionals by media and broadcast experts. Originally a supplier of high-end turnkey solutions and support for the media and broadcast industry, the German solution designers and system engineers at syslink GmbH leveraged their vast knowledge and expertise to develop ELEMENTS, a line of dedicated products specifically designed for the media and broadcast industry. Besides being extremely efficient and delivering excellent performance, ELEMENTS’ StorNext-based products provide a truly unique benefit: native project and media sharing capabilities, including Avid Media Composer, Adobe Premiere, Apple Final Cut Pro, and many other non-linear editing and VFX applications. This contributes significantly to simplify and enhance collaboration while easily incorporating time-saving workflow processes at the customer’s facility. ELEMENTS has earned a reputation as a provider of exceptionally customer-favorable solutions that are easily maintained and managed and extremely versatile and adaptable.

