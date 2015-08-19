Bluebell Announces Modular Fibre Interface for Smaller Robotic/POV Camera Systems

Berkshire, U.K. -- Aug. 19, 2015 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre-optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today introduced the TDM750, a stand-alone or rack-mounted module for transporting HD-SDI and 100BaseT Ethernet signals. The unit provides cost-effective fibre connectivity for the growing range of compact and remote HD pan/tilt cameras used in concert halls and government chambers, making it possible to forego copper cabling and increase the distance between the cameras and the control room.

"Often in historic buildings like a parliament chamber, the placement of the control room is limited by legacy factors like copper cabling, which can make for cumbersome setups in less-than-ideal locations," said Paul McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "The TDM750 uses multicore fibre, not copper, to bring feeds from any meeting room or chamber back to the central engineering room. That means cameras and engineering rooms can be placed in the locations that best suit the building and the given production, no matter the distance from the shoot, and operators can still retain full control of the cameras. This capability is a distinct advantage in older buildings or buildings with limited access."

An affordable modular interface based on Bluebell's popular and growing BC Series transport system, the TDM750 uses multicore fibre that allows the installer to transport and control a large number of remote cameras over a single cable. The interface requires only two fibres (with an option for single-fibre operation), making it perfect for smaller robotic/POV camera systems that require only a single video path and bidirectional data via Ethernet. It is available as a stand-alone link or in a 19-inch rack, from which it can connect multiple cameras from single or multiple locations. The self-contained module can also be used as a building block in larger optical networks alongside other interface requirements.

The TDM750 will be available in the third quarter of 2015.

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

