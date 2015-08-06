IEEE BTS Announces Keynote Speaker Ron Rackley, Opens Registration for 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium Oct. 13-16

MELVILLE, N.Y. -- Aug. 6, 2015 -- The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) today announced that Ron Rackley, P.E., founding partner of duTreil, Lundin & Rackley Inc., will serve as a keynote speaker for the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, scheduled for Oct. 13-16 at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. Online registration is now open for the symposium, an annual gathering of broadcast engineers from the U.S. and around the world for technical sessions, networking, and knowledge transfer.

A 40-plus-year member of IEEE BTS, Rackley is among the pioneers who developed modern computer modeling techniques for both antenna and RF network analysis, as used in system design and proofing of antenna radiation patterns. With a degree in electrical engineering from Clemson University, he has worked in AM radio engineering for over 45 years, specializing in the design, troubleshooting, and testing of broadcast antennas. Rackley co-founded duTreil-Rackley Consulting Engineers with Bob du Treil in 1983. His present firm, duTreil, Lundin & Rackley Inc., was created in 1988 through a merger with A. D. Ring & Associates, a firm that had played a pioneering role in the development of radio and television technology since its founding in 1941. Rackley has served as a board member and vice president of IEEE BTS, and he is also a past president of the Association of Federal Communications Consulting Engineers. A registered professional engineer, he holds general-class radiotelephone and amateur extra licenses from the FCC.

Rackley's keynote presentation will take place on Friday, Oct. 16, at the IEEE BTS Awards lunch.

"As a true pioneer and visionary in the broadcast engineering industry, Ron is a powerful addition to our program for this year's IEEE Broadcast Symposium. He's an excellent example of why the symposium has become one of the world's preeminent technical conferences on broadcasting technology," said Roz Clark, conference co-chair for the IEEE Broadcast Symposium. "We look forward to hosting engineering professionals from around the world for an exciting, timely, and informative three-day program with tutorials, followed by technical sessions."

More information about the 2015 IEEE Broadcast Symposium, including online registration, is available at http://bts.ieee.org/broadcastsymposium. Past attendees are eligible for a $100 discount off the registration fee. More information is available by contacting Amanda Temple at +1 732 562 5407 or by email at a.temple@ieee.org. Additional information about the society is available at http://bts.ieee.org/.

About IEEE BTS

The IEEE Broadcast Technology Society (BTS) is a technical society and council dedicated toward advancing electrical and electronic engineering by maintaining scientific and technical standards, as well as educating its members through various meetings, presentations, events, conferences, and training programs. IEEE BTS has more than 2,000 members and chapters worldwide and has its own business office located in Piscataway, New Jersey.

