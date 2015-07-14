Timecode Systems Ltd. IBC2015 Show Product Preview

IBC2015 Show Product Preview

Timecode Systems Ltd.

Stand 9.B30b

Sept. 11-15

Company Overview:

Timecode Systems Limited designs and manufactures timecode hardware and software products that meet the needs of today's shooting practices and recording formats. Whether the production includes one camera in a studio, multiple cameras, or a whole army of wearables or minicams on location, Timecode Systems' products offer television and film professionals an easy and reliable way to generate, sync, and share accurate timecode, sync, and metadata wirelessly over long range RF and simultaneous Wi-Fi. Since its launch in 2012, the system has become commonplace on reality shows, documentaries, and film sets across EMEA, Asia, the U.K. and U.S.

Timecode Systems at IBC2015:

Worldwide Launch of the B:LINK Network Feature

At IBC2015, Timecode Systems will launch their B:LINK network that augments their wirelessly shared timecode. The proprietary B:LINK RF network keeps the same incredibly accurate wireless sync over the robust sub GHz ISM bands, but adds enhanced two-way multiplexed status/control and metadata. This allows for complete monitoring and control of all connected "B:LINK-enabled" Timecode Systems' devices and is built to allow for long-range remote control and status of any connected third-party accessories.

The system is an elegant solution for reliable, long-range sync and control/status across a set or a venue, whilst using WiFi or Ethernet as a short wireless hop or wired connection into third-party applications such as MovieSlate 8 and the Timecode Buddy :app.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/Timecode-Systems_BLINK-Enabled-Logo_Full.png

Photo Caption: B:LINK Logo

:mini trx + Makes World Debut

Making its global premier, Timecode Systems is now shipping the :mini trx+ with B:LINK compatibility. The :mini trx+ also features a higher capacity Li-polymer battery upgrade, an option for a second LTC output from the sync BNC connector or a word clock output from the sync BNC connector. Also included is a new solid aluminium bracket connector block with multiple quarter-inch threaded holes and a detachable hot-shoe mount.

For existing users a mini trx+ upgrade package is available for a nominal fee.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/Timecode-Systems_Mini-trx.jpg

Photo Caption: :mini trx +

:wave Makes European Debut

At IBC2015, the :wave makes its European debut showing the latest generation of solid metal casings, OLED displays, and connectivity to Sound Devices 6 Series Recorders. This combination, along with B:LINK support, makes :wave a very powerful solution when used in the sound department of any set or production. When the WiFi network of the :wave is connected to the MovieSlate 8 iOS app, a very powerful workflow is enabled including control of the Sound Devices recorders and two-way metadata exchange.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/TimecodeSystems/Timecode-Systems_wave.png

Photo Caption: :wave

Company Quote:

"2014 and 2015 have been periods of heavy investment into new products and development of the incredibly powerful B:LINK network protocol. Rather than referring to our product range as simply a wireless timecode solution, it has evolved to become a highly accurate wireless timecode, genlock sync AND metadata solution that can be an invaluable tool for productions. At IBC2015, customers can experience all this exciting new technology, as well as our existing products that make it easy to generate, sync, and share timecode, sync, and metadata."

-- Paul Scurrell, CEO, Timecode Systems Ltd.

