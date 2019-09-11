Clear-Com Rolling Out FreeSpeak Edge for IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Building on its family of FreeSpeak digital wireless intercom products, Clear-Com has announced that the new FreeSpeak Edge system will be on hand at IBC 2019, taking place from Sept. 13-17 in Amsterdam.

Developed based on feedback from FreeSpeak II users, FreeSpeak Edge features a new 5GHz chipset that features an exclusive radio stack development optimized for intercom. It also is implementing state-of-the-art audio over IP developments in its architecture, using AES67 connections between the transceivers and the host intercom frame for flexible deployment.

With FreeSpeak Edge operating in the 5GHz band, it can be managed with frequency coordination for reduced interference while offering a range of RF channels. The higher frequencies provide more bandwidth for data that allows for finer control, additional audio channels, more robustness, lower latency and better audio quality.

FreeSpeak Edge can deliver 12kHz audio quality with ultra low latency and is able to support 100 beltpacks and 64 transceivers during productions. Users can combine the platform with the FreeSpeak II 1.9GHz and 2.4GHz systems to provide three bandwidths across a single unified communications system.

The uniquely designed transceivers and beltpacks for FreeSpeak Edge are meant to offer more customization and control to accommodate complex communication needs. The beltpack features asymmetrical concave/convex top buttons; eight programmable buttons; rotary controls on both sides; a master volume control and flashlight on the bottom; and a mic and speaker for headset-free or desktop operation. The transceiver can support up to 10 beltpacks and includes attenuation and external antennas for custom RF zones, as well as wall and mic stand mounting options.

Clear-Com will display the FreeSpeak Edge at its stand, 10.D29, throughout IBC 2019.