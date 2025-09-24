Nagoya Broadcasting Network Selects Clear-Com for Studio Upgrades

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced that Nagoya Broadcasting Network (NBN, also known as Me-Tele) has adopted the FreeSpeak II Digital Wireless Intercom System for its Studio A facility, further expanding its investment in Clear-Com’s IP-based intercom solutions.

Studio A, a principal 320-square-meter production studio inside Nagoya Broadcasting Network’s modern headquarters, serves as a flexible space for mid- to large-scale programming, including news segments, variety shows, and other studio-recorded content.

Matsuda Trading Co. Ltd. (MTC), Clear-Com’s partner in Japan, provided design support, system integration, and pre-installation RF testing for the project.

NBN first standardized on Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX Digital Matrix system in 2019, incorporating E-IPA interface cards, Agent-IC® mobile apps across its broadcast operations. Building on the proven reliability of these solutions, the station later upgraded two OB vans with FreeSpeak II, where it received high marks from production teams for its outstanding audio quality and wide coverage range.

With the 2023 introduction of FreeSpeak II IP transceivers supporting Japan’s DECT specifications, NBN moved quickly to evaluate and adopt the system for its Studio A operations. By updating the firmware on the existing E-IPA card and distributing antennas over PoE, NBN was able to expand its wireless communications infrastructure without investing in new base stations, the company reported.

“FreeSpeak II has significantly improved our on-air communication reliability,” said Hideaki Inoue, operations management department at NBN. “The audio quality is excellent, the flexibility of antenna placement has expanded our coverage area, and the beltpack features, such as independent volume controls, have been well received by our users. The system has already proven itself as an essential tool for our daily live broadcasts.”

Looking ahead, NBN plans to expand its use of IP connectivity by integrating FreeSpeak II with Agent-IC and LQ Series interfaces to reduce reliance on temporary copper and legacy lines for remote production.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“NBN has been an early adopter of Clear-Com’s IP workflows, and their confidence in FreeSpeak II reflects the system’s ability to deliver mission-critical communications in both studio and OB environments,” said Clear-Com regional sales manager Brian Chow. “We are proud to work alongside our trusted partner MTC in supporting NBN’s continued innovation in broadcast communications.”