Roku Expands NFL Zone to Canada, Brazil, and Mexico

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku is expanding availability of its NFL Zone from the U.S. to Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

NFL Zone, a centralized hub within the Roku Sports experience, brings global fans a dedicated destination to discover live and upcoming games, the NFL Fast Channel highlights, clips, and other NFL content throughout the season.

The expansion—which takes effect today—builds on Roku’s growing sports presence internationally, following the launch of the Sports experience in Mexico in 2025 and earlier this year in Brazil and Canada. It also comes as engagement across Roku Sports experiences continues to grow, with streaming hours up 122% year-over-year and unique visitors up 80% in the U.S. in Q2, the company said.



The expansion also includes the NFL Channel, the League's free, ad-supported destination for 24/7 NFL programming. Roku will offer officially branded NFL clips and highlights alongside live and upcoming games to viewers in Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

The NFL Channel offers a 24/7 stream of NFL programming, while the NFL app provides access to NFL+, the League’s exclusive streaming service featuring live local and primetime games on mobile, NFL Network, live game audio, and other on-demand content, plus game replays and NFL Redzone with an NFL+ Premium subscription.