Sony To Showcase New Fisheye Zoom G Lens At IBC 2026

SAN DIEGO—Sony Electronics has unveiled the SEL814G, its first fisheye zoom G Lens for full-frame Alpha E-mount cameras, and will highlight the new lens during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The 8mm to 14mm zoom range covers circular fisheye at 8mm through diagonal fisheye at 14mm with a constant aperture of f/3.5. Built for landscapes, architecture, sports and video production, the lens pairs a compact, lightweight body with G Lens resolution, fast and precise autofocus and refined operability for stills and movies. In a dual-lens configuration with the VENICE Extension System Mini, it also supports spatial content production.

The SEL814G brings new creative fisheye perspectives to Sony's E-mount lineup for photographers, cinematographers and content creators.

"Our first fisheye zoom runs circular through diagonal across 8 to 14 millimeters, so you can find your perspective standing right in front of the subject. We held it to G Lens resolution through the whole range to provide an exciting, high-quality creative tool. And at 314 grams, you can carry it all day," said Yang Cheng, vice president of Imaging Solutions at Sony Electronics.

Key features include:

Fisheye zoom coverage from circular to diagonal fisheye. The 8mm to 14mm range delivers a broad set of fisheye perspectives in one compact lens. At 8mm it shoots circular fisheye with a 180-degree angle of view projected as a circular image on a full-frame sensor. At 14mm it shoots diagonal fisheye across the full frame with an 180-degree diagonal angle of view.

High-resolution G Lens performance across the zoom range. An optical design with ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass and aspherical elements suppresses chromatic and other aberrations across the image area, holding high resolution throughout the zoom range. A minimum focusing distance of 0.15m and maximum magnification of 0.22x at the telephoto end enable dramatic close-up fisheye perspectives for stills and movies.

Compact, lightweight design for high mobility and spatial content production. The lens measures about 63.1mm in maximum diameter and 82.8mm in length. It weighs about .69 pounds (314 grams), giving it mobility for handheld, gimbal and rig-based shooting.

Autofocus performance and operability for stills and movies. The lens delivers fast, precise autofocus and Linear Response manual focus while suppressing focus breathing with quiet operation for movie production. Controls include a focus mode switch, zoom lock switch and an aperture ring with switchable click stops.

The SEL814G will be available in October for $1,599.99 U.S. and $1,999.99 CAD. Pre-orders for the SEL814G began today at 7 a.m. PDT.

See Sony at IBC 2026 stand 13.A10.

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