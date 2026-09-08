Multidyne to Debut SilverBack-IP Fiber Camera Adapter at 2026 IBC Show

KINGS PARK, NY—Multidyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will introduce SilverBack-IP, the newest member of its SilverBack Series of fiber camera adapters, at the 2026 IBC Show, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam. SilverBack-IP brings native SMPTE ST 2110 connectivity to Multidyne’s fiber camera platform, providing a direct path for integrating digital cinema cameras into modern IP production environments, the company said.

Multidyne developed the SilverBack Series to help content producers bring the cinematic quality of digital cinema cameras into live multi-camera production. The lightweight, vendor-agnostic adapters convert digital cinema cameras for SMPTE studio-camera workflows and have been deployed across live sports, concerts, television productions, houses of worship and other professional production environments.

Purpose-built for the industry’s transition from SDI, SilverBack-IP retains the series’s mobility, camera flexibility and familiar operational benefits while moving the transport layer to IP. The new design enables production teams to connect their preferred cinema cameras directly to SMPTE ST 2110 networks while maintaining the camera-centric workflows that have made SilverBack a fixture in live cinematic production.

SilverBack-IP features dual 25GbE network interfaces and supports SMPTE ST 2022-7 hitless protection across the two fibers within SMPTE hybrid cable, providing redundant network paths for demanding live production environments. Two 12G-SDI and two 3G-SDI connections accommodate a broad range of HD and UHD workflows, with video, audio, intercom and data encapsulated and de-encapsulated as standardized IP streams.

The IP architecture removes many of the point-to-point limitations associated with traditional camera chains. Rather than requiring signals such as intercom, timing and video to be discretely connected and distributed through dedicated hardware, SilverBack-IP makes those signals available within the ST 2110 network infrastructure. Integrated intercom, for example, can operate as an ST 2110-30 audio essence flow, allowing production teams to source and associate intercom audio through the network instead of a dedicated point-to-point connection.

The dual 12G-SDI capability also positions SilverBack-IP for emerging immersive production requirements. Stereoscopic cameras that generate discrete right- and left-eye UHD signals can deliver two simultaneous 12G-SDI feeds into the adapter, allowing both signals to be transported into the ST 2110 environment. The architecture extends SilverBack’s vendor-agnostic philosophy to new generations of digital cinema and immersive cameras, allowing producers to select the most suitable cameras.

SilverBack-IP’s studio camera-style physical design puts controls, menu access and system status directly in front of the camera operator. Full-size professional connectors complement the operator-centric interface, marking a departure from the traditional ENG-style cameraback configuration of earlier SilverBack systems. The result is a familiar studio-camera experience while retaining the flexibility of adapting a digital cinema camera for live production.

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SilverBack-IP supports both 12V and 24V camera systems when paired with appropriate Multidyne power extension solutions, accommodating traditional cinema cameras as well as newer high-power camera platforms, the company said. The adapter can operate independently of a camera as a standalone fiber gateway, allowing production teams to place the unit remotely and transport video, intercom and other signals between SDI endpoints and IP networks.

Multidyne will be in Stand 11.C12.