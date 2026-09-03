Brightcove Launches Brightcove Gen 2 for Advanced Content Production, Management

MILAN, Italy—Brightcove has launched Brightcove Gen 2, the next generation of its platform designed to give video teams more capacity to create, distribute, engage and monetize content at scale.

The update includes more than 22 new enhancements and 30+ platform advancements and is designed to allow media companies to reach more audiences, increase engagement and unlock more revenue; automate work, streamline workflows and reduce complexity and combine a more powerful, reliable and secure platform with faster innovation across the entire video workflow, Brightcove said.

These capabilities build on a year’s worth of new solutions and features across the platform. Recent additions include the redesigned Prism user interface, expanded monetization tools, new localization and accessibility capabilities, Next-Gen Live, and AI-powered features that help automate workflows and reduce manual work.

Among the features completely new to Gen 2 is the AI Agentic Hub, which will be unveiled at IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14 at the RAI Amsterdam. The Hub enables teams to move beyond step-by-step tasks by allowing users to define an outcome and have AI agents coordinate the actions and workflows needed to achieve it, according to the company.

AI agents can work across Brightcove’s functionality, meaning they can analyze video data, generate insights, and take action on those insights across the platform—from managing content and metadata to optimizing workflows and configuring experiences. Users interact with the agents through a chat-based interface, making it possible to automate complex, cross-platform workflows and move from insight to action faster.

The AI Agentic Hub is already available to customers in production.

Brightcove will be in Stand 5.A90 at the RAI Amsterdam.