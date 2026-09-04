YouTube TV Adds ESPN Unlimited

YouTube TV has integrated the ESPN Unlimited service into its offers, making the content available directly on YouTube TV.

The integration means that subscriber to the main YouTube TV plan, or any plan that includes Sports, can now catch all the action directly within the YouTube TV app and interface.

The addition of ESPN Unlimited was part of a distribution deal struck between Disney and YouTube last year.

Popular features like unlimited DVR, key plays, scores and stats and multiview will also be available with ESPN Unlimited content, all within the YouTube TV app.

As part of the launch, the vMVPD has also enhanced the YouTube TV interface to make it easier for viewers to find the content they want. The live guide now shows three rows of currently airing live events from ESPN Unlimited, along with a dedicated network row for further browsing. When a game has multiple feeds, fans will now have the choice between options for different languages, home and away feeds, and alternate camera angles, all clearly labeled in our updated station picker.

In addition, the YouTube TV Fantasy View feature now supports ESPN Fantasy Football. ESPN Fantasy Football users can link their ESPN account through YouTube TV settings ahead of the upcoming NFL season to track their fantasy teams during live NFL games.