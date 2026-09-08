IBC2026: Haivision Integrates Chyron LIVE into its Workflow

MONTREAL and NEW YORK—Haivision has announced that it is integrating Chyron LIVE into its live video contribution ecosystem, simplifying camera-to-cloud live production. Chyron LIVE is Chyron’s cloud-native platform for vision mixing, broadcast-grade graphics, data display, remote commentary, and illustrated replay. The joint solution will be showcased at IBC2026.

The combined solution will allow broadcasters to capture, transport, and contribute high-quality live video from virtually any location into Chyron LIVE, streamlining live production workflows while delivering the performance, reliability, and ease of use required for professional broadcasting.

Built for sports, news, and live event productions, the integrated workflow combines Haivision's live video contribution products, including Haivision mobile video transmitters (Falkon, Pro, and Air) and Makito video encoders and decoders, with Chyron LIVE, powered by Chyron’s PRIME Platform which is developed natively on AWS. The combined solution enables broadcasters to reliably contribute live video over cellular networks, the internet, satellite, and IP networks directly into cloud-based production workflows, according to the companies.

“Broadcasters are increasingly looking for flexible, cloud-native production workflows that simplify live content acquisition,” said Nikole McStanley, senior vice president of product, Chyron. “Together with Haivision, we're enabling customers to bring high-quality live video into Chyron LIVE more efficiently, giving production teams greater flexibility to produce live content from anywhere with ease.”

Visitors to IBC2026 can see the integrated workflow firsthand at Haivision (2.B32) and Chyron (7.A23) .