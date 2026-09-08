Telos Alliance, Pluxbox Partner To Bring Minnetonka ARC Processing To CoreOC Platform

CLEVELAND and HILVERSUM, The Netherlands—Telos Alliance and Pluxbox have formed a new partnership that brings Minnetonka Audio ARC (Audio Realtime Control) technology, directly into Pluxbox CoreOC, its software-based operational platform for broadcast and media workflows.

The integration gives Pluxbox users access to ARC, which provides real-time software-based audio processing, within their existing CoreOC environment, using MXL to connect the applications.

This allows broadcasters and media organizations to add advanced audio processing to software-defined workflows without introducing a separate processing layer or changing the way operators work.

“We’re very pleased to work with Pluxbox to bring ARC into the CoreOC platform,” said Markus Hintz, vice president of Business Development at Telos Alliance. “Integrating ARC with Pluxbox via MXL gives broadcasters access to sophisticated audio processing directly within a modern software-based workflow. It’s a practical example of how interoperability can make it easier to build flexible media facilities without adding unnecessary complexity.”

The ARC integration is the first step in a broader collaboration between companies. Other Telos Alliance capabilities planned for integration with CoreOC include Minnetonka Audio UPMAX upmixing, Omnia Forza audio processing and Telos VX broadcast VoIP.

“Integrating Minnetonka Audio ARC into Pluxbox was straightforward because ARC supports MXL, enabling real-time exchange of uncompressed video, audio and metadata within software-defined broadcast and live production environments,” said Caspar Adriani, chief technology officer at Pluxbox. “For our customers, that means access to advanced audio processing without disrupting the workflows they already know. We’re excited to continue working with Telos Alliance and expand what we can offer through CoreOC.”

Caspar Adriani, CTO, Pluxbox, added: “Integrating Minnetonka Audio ARC into Pluxbox was straightforward because ARC supports MXL, enabling real-time exchange of uncompressed video, audio, and metadata within software-defined broadcast and live production environments. For our customers, that means access to advanced audio processing without disrupting the workflows they already know. We’re excited to continue working with Telos Alliance and expand what we can offer through CoreOC.”

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The ARC integration is the first step in a broader collaboration between Telos Alliance and Pluxbox. Additional Telos Alliance capabilities planned for integration with CoreOC include Minnetonka Audio UPMAX upmixing, Omnia Forza audio processing, and Telos VX broadcast VoIP.