Net Insight to Launch Nimbra 1020G at 2026 IBC Show

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Net Insight has introduced Nimbra 1020G, a compact, ultra-dense addition to the Nimbra Live portfolio that combines IP media processing, switching and controlled interconnection in a modular 1U platform.

The company will demonstrate Nimbra 1020G and Open Live Media at IBC2026, Booth 1.B47, RAI Amsterdam, September 11–14.

Net insight’s Nimbra 1020G combines open standards and APIs with Net Insight’s Trust Boundary technology, enabling broadcasters, production companies and media service providers to extend Broadcast IP without overbuilding infrastructure.

As live production becomes more distributed across venues, partners, facilities and cloud environments, IP workflows increasingly need to extend beyond the media core without bringing core-scale footprint, power and cost with them.

“The value of Trust Boundary is that organizations can exchange live media without sharing network design, investing in complex integrations or adding conversion,” said Larissa Görner-Meeus, CPO of Net Insight. “With Nimbra 1020G, that controlled handoff can now be placed wherever services enter or leave the network.”

Nimbra 1020G addresses this need in a compact 1U modular platform, supporting up to 64 channels of 2110 JPEG XS compression and 600 Gbps of lossless Ethernet switching. This increases service density while reducing rack space, power, external switching requirements and cost per live service. Built around the Nimbra Media Pro App architecture, Nimbra 1020G can adapt across contribution, remote production, facility connectivity, partner interconnect and distribution access.

A key differentiator of Nimbra 1020G is the always-enabled SMPTE RP 2129 Trust Boundary. It creates a secure demarcation between independently operated media networks, allowing organizations to exchange live media services while retaining full control of their own addressing, multicast architecture, security policies and orchestration. To maintain service resilience and interoperability, full media payload and timing is always preserved through each Trust Boundary.

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With demarcation from 1G to 100G Ethernet, Trust Boundary combines per-service admission, address adaptation, strict QoS control and real-time flow monitoring. One application handles the full range of media flows, from compressed transport streams to uncompressed 2110 UHD essences. Up to 128 lossless Ethernet switch instances provide guaranteed QoS, fine-grained traffic isolation and workflow aggregation for any broadcaster or service provider workflow.

Nimbra Live Intelligence adds service-level visibility, control and assurance, giving operators real-time insight as live services are added, rerouted or changed. This enables more dynamic, software-driven operations while maintaining operational control.

For existing Nimbra operators, compatibility with Nimbra 1000 modular hardware and the Nimbra Media Pro App family provides a direct expansion path, allowing customers to extend on the infrastructure rather than introduce a separate platform.

Nimbra 1020G adds a new scale point to Nimbra Live, complementing Nimbra 520 for HEVC contribution and Nimbra 1060 for high-capacity media processing. Together with Nimbra Edge and Nimbra Live Intelligence, it extends Net Insight’s Open Live Media architecture across contribution, access, aggregation, controlled interconnect, core and distribution.