TAG Video Systems Unveils TAG Blue

NEW YORK—The software-based realtime media monitoring, multiviewing and quality control (QC) provider TAG Video Systems has announced TAG Blue, a cloud platform that gives every company on a delivery chain shared visibility of their workflow, and uses AI to turn that visibility an analysis of root causes and recommendations for dealing with issues.

TAG Blue will be previewed at IBC2026, Stand 1.D33, RAI Amsterdam, 11–14 September.

TAG’s Core platform already gives broadcasters complete visibility inside their own operation. The challenge is what happens beyond that boundary. As content moves across more entities, facilities, partners and workflows, visibility breaks down in two distinct ways. First, every entity on the chain sees only its own leg of the workflow. No one sees the full path. Second, the telemetry each deployment generates is rich enough to explain what went wrong, but connecting the dots across companies to a root cause and a next step is impossible or takes too much time and money.

TAG Blue gives every entity in a delivery chain visibility into the workflow points they have in common using TAG technology, with no new instrumentation required. AI technology then correlates errors across the defined path, finds the potential root cause, and recommends the steps to fix the issue.

Operators can also ask TAG Blue directly what happened, powered by a large language model (LLM) built into the platform, and get an answer instantly instead of digging through logs.

In a live sports broadcast, for example, shared visibility between production and takers is crucial. From the venue all the way to the platforms airing it, TAG Blue lets them all see the same picture, end to end. If something breaks along the way, everyone already knows where and why, instead of each side checking its own system while the clock is running.

TAG is working with other leading media technology vendors to extend that same shared visibility further across the industry.

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"Traditionally, every entity on the chain could see what was happening inside its own walls and almost nothing beyond them. When something goes wrong, the phone starts ringing. TAG Blue changes that. It gives them real visibility across the chain, securely, without giving up control, and its AI turns that into a root cause and solutions. Now broadcasters, service providers and operators can solve the problem and avoid unnecessary costs related to service outages," said Ziv Mor, chief growth officer, TAG Video Systems.

TAG Blue is in development, with design partners and is expected to be available before the end of the year. TAG will preview TAG Blue at IBC2026, Stand 1.D33, RAI Amsterdam, 11–14 September 2026.