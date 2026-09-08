Zixi, Kiloview Partner On Bringing Broadcast IP Video Workflows To Wider Audience

CHANGSHA, China and WALTHAM, Mass.—Zixi and professional IP video encoding and decoding solutions provider Kiloview are working together to bring the Zixi protocol to a wider range of live production and contribution workflows.

The first deliverable solution stemming from the partnership sees Kiloview adding native Zixi protocol support to its D350 IP video decoder through a new firmware update that is now available. Kiloview will demonstrate the Zixi-enabled D350 during IBC 2026, Sept. 11-14, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The partnership reflects growing demand from broadcasters and media organizations for flexible, interoperable IP infrastructure. Zixi is widely deployed across broadcast contribution workflows where network stability cannot be guaranteed, and the addition of the Zixi protocol to the D350 gives joint customers a direct path to those capabilities without additional hardware or protocol conversion.

For broadcast and media teams, the partnership delivers:

Reliable video delivery over any network: Zixi's error correction and hitless failover technology ensures stable contribution feeds even over unmanaged or unpredictable connections, from remote venues to cellular and internet links.

Simplified infrastructure: a single D350 unit now handles multiple protocols, including Zixi, reducing the hardware footprint and operational complexity for contribution and monitoring workflows.

Seamless fit into broadcast pipelines: joint customers can integrate Zixi-enabled D350 decoders directly into existing broadcast-grade contribution architectures without changes to upstream or downstream systems.

Broader workflow coverage: from live sports and remote production to news contribution and hybrid IP and broadcast environments, the D350 now supports a wider range of real-world production scenarios.

The Zixi protocol support is available now on the D350 via firmware update and can be applied to existing units. The partnership will extend to further integration and go-to-market activity between the two companies.

See Kiloview at IBC 2026 stand 7.A47 and Zixi at stand 5.A76.

More information is available on the Zixi and Kiloview websites.