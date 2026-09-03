Alex Pannell Joins Gravity Media as Chief Business Officer

LONDON—Alex Pannell has joined live production services provider Gravity Media as chief business officer.

The 20-year industry veteran joins Gravity Media from Appear, where he was chief commercial officer. In his new London-based role, he is charged with working closely with Gravity’s leadership team and its business units worldwide to support continued development, strengthen collaboration across regions and identify new growth opportunities, the company said.

“I’m excited to be joining Gravity Media at such an important and exciting time in its journey. Gravity Media has an outstanding reputation, an exceptional team and an impressive global footprint,” Pannell said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the business, meeting colleagues, partners and customers, working together to build on the strong foundations already in place which provide a fantastic platform for the next phase of growth and help shape what comes next.”

Panell’s experience spans group strategy, sales and business development, marketing, technical sales, pricing, customer service and support, Gravity said. He brings a strong track record of delivering performance and business development across complex, global markets, the company added.

“As our business continues to evolve and grow, it is important we have the right leadership structure and expertise in place to support our ambitions,” Gravity Chairman and CEO John Newton said. “We were looking for someone who could bring broad leadership experience, a collaborative approach and a genuine understanding of our industry. I’m looking forward to working with Alex as we continue to build on our momentum and create exciting opportunities for our people, clients and partners around the world.”

Gravity Media provides media services, facilities, production and content services for live events around the world. It is involved with such events as the UEFA Euro Championships, Olympics, FIFA World Cup, Tour de France and U.S. Open, as well as shows such as “I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!” and “The Voice.”