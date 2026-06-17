Smartly, Roku Bring Social Performance Tools to CTV

NEW YORK—Smartly, an AI-powered ad tech platform, and Roku have announced that they are working together to offer tools that will bring the speed, precision, and measurability of social advertising to CTV.

At the core of this partnership is a direct connection between Smartly and Roku Ads Manager, Roku’s outcomes-driven CTV platform, via the Roku Ads API. This allows marketers to run CTV campaigns using the tools they already use for social, making it easy to activate campaigns on TV quickly and reach new audiences with greater ease and measurable impact.

“CTV’s performance era is here,” said Laura Desmond, CEO of Smartly. “The best advertising follows attention across every screen, and streaming is where we can now finally unlock the same proven results. Partnering with Roku brings the same rigor, scale, and incrementality advertisers have built on social to the biggest screen in the home. Together, we are creating a structural shift in how brands grow.”

The partnership also streamlines creative development and execution, allowing advertisers to adapt existing social assets for the TV screen. This saves both time and resources by eliminating the need to rebuild separate ads for each platform.

“Advertisers want CTV to work as hard as their best-performing channels,” said Patrick Harris, SVP, Global Advertising Sales & Partnerships, Roku. “At Roku, we are strategically positioned to deliver that at scale. This partnership with Smartly makes it simple for brands to bring the speed and precision of social into TV, enabling them to turn proven strategies into measurable growth on the biggest screen.”

For more information, visit advertising.roku.com or smartly.io .