Orlando Magic and Gray Media Ink Full Season Broadcast Deal

ATLANTA—The Orlando Magic NBA franchise and Gray Media have announced a deal that will see Gray stations in Gainesville, Panama City, and Tallahassee broadcast about 70 games during the 2026-27 season.

All regular season games, excluding national exclusives, will be broadcast over-the-air on WTGB 34.3 in Gainesville, WJHG 7.6 in Panama City, and WCTV 6.3 in Tallahassee.

Each channel is affiliated with the 365BLK network and is also available on local cable systems.

In addition, select games will air on Gray’s ABC, NBC, CBS, and MyNetwork stations in these markets. A complete station lineup and broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date.

“We are excited to partner with Gray Media to bring Magic basketball to Gainesville, Panama City, and Tallahassee,” said Magic president of business operations Charlie Freeman. “Adding Gray to our line-up will provide Magic fans a direct connection to the team all season long.”

“Gray knows that Orlando Magic fans in Gainesville, Panama City, and Tallahassee will love watching the full season of the Magic free, over-the-air,” said Sandy Breland, Chief Operating Officer of Gray. “This relationship with the Magic builds on Gray’s other successful NBA partnerships and we look forward to continuing to build on this relationship with the Magic.”

Dante Marchitelli will serve as the full-time play-by-play voice of the Magic and will again be joined by former Magic forward Jeff Turner as analyst. Kendra Douglas enters her fourth season as the Magic team reporter.

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The Magic said that they will also announce a direct-to-consumer streaming partner in the near future.