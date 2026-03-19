Fujifilm Announces Four New Broadcast Zoom Lenses

VALHALLA, N.Y.—Fujifilm North America Corporation has announced the availability of one new broadcast zoom lens, which will start shipping in April, and its development plans for three others, which will hit the market in the fall of 2026 and the spring of 2027.

Fujifilm said the new Fujinon UA22x4.8BERD (“UA22x4.8”), a broadcast zoom lens designed for lightweight versatility ideal for a wide variety of production situations, will begin shipping to customers by the end of April 2026.

UA22x4.8 is a portable zoom lens for 2/3-inch sensor broadcast cameras, covering the wide to telephoto focal range from 4.8mm to 106mm with a compact (9.9 inches/251mm) and lightweight (4.8 lbs./2.17kg) design. This lens is a versatile solution that works well in many situations that require maximum mobility including news reporting, studio production, and live sports broadcasts that require operators to capture the excitement and immersion of events from their assigned positions.

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“There is strong demand for versatile zoom lenses that can cover everything from wide angles to telephoto in professional filming environments such as news reporting, studio production, and sports broadcasting,” said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, Fujifilm North America Corporation, Optical Devices Division. “In order to meet this demand, we released Fujinon UA18x5.5BERD (“UA18x5.5”) broadcast zoom lens in 2017, which has remained well received for its compact size, light weight, and versatile focal length coverage; UA22x4.8 continues this legacy."

UA22x4.8” inherits the desired features of UA18x5.5, including its compact, lightweight design, while expanding the focal range on both the wide and telephoto side, further enhancing functionality and expressive capability. Through improvements in lens processing technology and a design that balances durability and lightweight construction, Fujifilm has decreased weight and size compared to UA18x5.5, achieving a compact and lightweight body, reducing the burden of prolonged filming in the shoulder-mounted operation. Additionally, while UA18x5.5 offers a focal length range of 5.5mm to 100mm, the expanded wide-angle range of UA22x4.8 enables filming in narrow indoor spaces and capturing dynamic sports scenes with enhanced immersive quality.

Fujifilm also announced its development plans for three additional new 4K broadcast zoom lenses: Fujinon UA16x4BERD (“UA16x4”), Fujinon UA30x7.3BERD (“UA30x7.3”), and UA94x8.7BESM

Each of these newly developed lenses covers a wide range of focal lengths in a single unit, providing strong support for immersive storytelling in a variety of broadcast production environments such as sports broadcasts, concerts, live events, and studio production.

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The newly developed UA16x4 and UA30x7.3 portable broadcast zoom lenses achieve both an extended wide-angle range and high zoom ratio, fitting a focal length range that surpasses previous models into a compact and lightweight body.

In sports broadcasts, UA16x4 and UA30x7.3 support a wide range of framing options, from wide views capturing the entire stadium, to powerful zoom-ins and close-ups for post-game interviews, enabling flexible image creation. Additionally, the flexibility of these lenses enables creative freedom for camera operators in various filming environments.

“In professional production environments such as sports broadcasts, concerts, live broadcasts, and studio production, it is essential to reliably capture moments that are key to the competition or performance,” said Stosh Durbacz, vice president, Sales, Optical Devices Division, Fujifilm North America Corporation. “We’ve designed these lenses specifically to meet the needs of these high-

stake situations, combining zoom performance that covers a wide range of focal lengths from wide-angle to telephoto in a single lens with compact and lightweight designs that allow for agile operation.”

UA94x8.7 is a versatile box zoom lens for 2/3-inch sensor broadcast cameras, covering the wide-angle to super-telephoto focal range from 8.7mm to 818mm, providing operational flexibility. It is ideal for a wide variety of applications including sports broadcasts, concerts, and other large-scale live events. UA94x8.7 enables diverse visual creativity, from immersive wide-angle shots that capture the atmosphere to close-up footage that brings subjects vividly into focus.

“As professional video production styles diversify, broadcast equipment is increasingly being utilized across a wider range of settings, resulting in more demand for box lenses that offer high production quality and versatility, yet are still cost effective,” said Durbacz. “UA94×8.7 sits in a sweet spot between our UA70x and UA107x box zooms. It delivers a proprietary image stabilization system offering superior operability during zooming and focusing, reducing the burden on camera operators, and contributing to smooth operation in live production – at a price point we think will better align with their needs.”

UA94x8.7 is due to be released in fall of 2026, and both UA30x7.3 and UA16x4 are due to be released in spring of 2027. Fujifilm will showcase all three lenses at the 2026 NAB Show, the world’s largest international broadcast equipment trade shows, to be held in Las Vegas from April 19 to 22, 2026.