Bolin Demos New PTZ Cameras and Controller at 2026 NAB Show

Bolin Technology has been showing a number of new products this week at the 2026 NAB Show, including Range, which the company is billing as the first PTZR camera built to function as an anywhere camera, allowing production teams to use the same camera across both indoor and outdoor environments.

It also expanded Bolin’s PTZ lineup with the R9-L420N, which is designed for productions that demand high image quality and precise system synchronization, and showcased the new KBD Plus, which expands Bolin’s camera control lineup with a controller designed to simplify PTZ operation within modern production environments.

In terms of Range, the company noted that most outdoor cameras sacrifice the size and usability expected from indoor production systems. Range, however, maintains the form factor and visual presence of a professional indoor PTZ while adding the durability required for outdoor operation.

With 4K60 video and 25X zoom powered by a 1/1.8-inch Sony sensor, Range is suited for applications ranging from studios and performing arts venues to sports production and live events. Its IP65 rating, concealed rain wiper, and operating range from -40°C to +60°C allow the camera to operate reliably in changing weather conditions.

Range also introduces an industry-leading motion system, with high-precision brushless motors capable of PTZR movement up to 300° per second and acceleration from 0° - 120° per second in 200 milliseconds. The image module can rotate up to 270°, enabling vertical video, creative camera angles, and horizon correction.

Additional features include an integrated screen for reviewing settings and live preview, a built-in carrying handle with threaded accessory mounting points, and support for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity. Connectivity includes 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, USB-C (UVC), and IP outputs, along with support for NDI, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, and ONVIF workflows.

Also expanding Bolin’s PTZ lineup, is the R9-L420N, which is designed for productions that demand high image quality and precise system synchronization.

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At its core is a 1-inch sensor paired with advanced image processing, delivering 4K60 video with up to 20X zoom and 1080p up to 120 fps for productions that require high frame rate capture. Hybrid autofocus combines phase-detection speed with contrast-based precision, helping the camera quickly acquire and maintain focus during live production.

The camera also supports adjustable cropped outputs, allowing alternate framing to be generated from the same camera image. This gives operators additional production flexibility without requiring a second camera position.

For multi-camera productions, R9-L420N supports LTC timecode and Genlock, helping ensure accurate synchronization with other cameras and production systems. Built-in ND filters allow operators to fine-tune exposure in changing lighting conditions.

Connectivity includes dual 12G-SDI, HDMI 2.0, Optical SDI, and IP outputs, with support for NDI High Bandwidth, NDI HX3, SRT, RTMP, RTSP, ONVIF, and MPEG-TS, allowing the camera to integrate into both traditional broadcast infrastructures and modern IP-based production workflows.

Complementing the new cameras, KBD Plus expands Bolin’s camera control lineup with a controller designed to simplify PTZ operation within modern production environments.

The controller integrates camera control, monitoring, and automation tools into a single interface. Built-in decoding allows operators to display live video from up to four IP camera sources simultaneously, helping streamline monitoring during production.

Low-latency decoding enables video output over HDMI 2.0 and USB-C (UVC) for production monitoring, while an integrated 4-inch LCD touch display provides direct control and visual feedback.

KBD Plus also introduces a new precision joystick designed for smoother response and improved durability, along with user-definable buttons that allow operators to customize presets and control behaviors. The controller supports a wide range of control protocols, including VISCA over IP, VISCA over serial, NDI, ONVIF, and manufacturer-specific protocols from Panasonic and Canon.

A future software update will introduce AI-based subject tracking, allowing PTZ cameras without built-in tracking capabilities to gain automated tracking functionality through the controller.

More information is available at https://bolintechnology.com/.