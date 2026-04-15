Synamedia launches GO Shorts

LONDON—Video software provider Synamedia has rolled out GO Shorts as part of its expanded Synamedia Go OTT platform. Synamedia said that it designed GO Shorts offer operators an alternative approach engage mobile-first, Gen Z audiences while retaining existing subscribers.

An extension of the Synamedia Go platform, GO Shorts uses AI to transform an operator's existing content library into a personalized, mobile-first, short-form experience, without requiring new production workflows and without replacing any infrastructure already in place. AI identifies and surfaces clips tailored to each user's viewing behavior, integrates third-party content, and enables fluid movement from short to long-form with a single tap. This means that a proof of concept can be live in just days.

Dr Tzvi Gerstl, executive vice president of media technology at Synamedia, explained that "the streamers who win with Gen Z won't be the ones who simply mimic the existing and tired lean-back experience or the ones who build something new from scratch. They'll be the ones who figure out how to make what they already have feel native to these audiences. GO Shorts does that and it does it in a timeframe that makes experimentation easy, not just theoretical."

"Digital native, younger subscribers sign up, then leave,” he added. “They watch on phones, not televisions. They navigate by scroll, not search. And increasingly, they spend more time on micro-drama platforms than on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video as confirmed by recent Omdia analysis of US mobile viewing data. The conventional responses to this don't work. Pivoting entirely to a Gen Z experience risks alienating existing subscribers. Adding features at the margins doesn't go far enough. Building a separate platform is expensive and slow. GO Shorts offers a distinct, alternative approach."

The new offering means that operators could launch a separate Gen Z-focused app alongside their flagship service. GO Shorts provides both the content engine and the audience engagement layer on a shared infrastructure. Using a single platform for different services allows operators to reduce complexity and costs.

Synamedia Go is a modular SaaS OTT platform designed to simplify how operators build, launch and evolve their video services. It enables providers to incrementally launch new capabilities, experiences and revenue opportunities. With a layered set of modules – GO Core, GO Plus, GO Smart and GO Shorts – operators can easily add AI-powered capabilities, expand monetization, and drive deeper audience engagement.

The Go platform is already deployed with customers including Mileto in Brazil, MTN's multi-market platforms across Africa; and Partner Communications in Israel.

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Synamedia will demo GO Shorts for the first time at the 2026 NAB Show between April 18 and 22 on booth W2851.

More information is available here.