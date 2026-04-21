Telemundo Puerto Rico Streaming Channel Launches On Prime Video

MIRAMAR, Fla.—NBCUniversal Local’s Telemundo Station Group has expanded the distribution of Telemundo Puerto Rico by launching it on Prime Video.

The free ad-supported Spanish-language streaming TV (FAST) channel featuring Telemundo Puerto Rico’s original entertainment and news programming launched in the mainland U.S. on Feb. 5.

“We’re pleased to expand the reach of our new streaming channel and bring WKAQ’s iconic entertainment programming and storied journalism to more audiences across the mainland U.S.,” said José Cancela, President, Telemundo Station Group.

The Telemundo Puerto Rico streaming channel features the entire lineup of original entertainment and news content produced by WKAQ, the Telemundo-owned station based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The streaming channel provides simulcast and encore presentations of WKAQ’s 80-plus hours of weekly variety, talk, comedy, lifestyle and family shows, as well as award-winning investigative series and news programs.

Prime Video also includes Telemundo Station Group’s four 24/7 free regional news streaming channels from the Telemundo-owned stations – Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste and Noticias Telemundo Texas – and the 11 NBC-owned stations’ streaming channels, which deliver locally produced news, lifestyle and original content.