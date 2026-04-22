Chyron Announces PRIME Translate

MELVILLE, NEW YORK—Chyron has launched of PRIME Translate, a new solution that is designed to help regional and local broadcasters to simultaneously produce content in multiple languages to expand audiences.

This orchestrated workflow solution produces highly scalable language translation, including hyper-realistic facial movement and audio of a person speaking, as well as any supporting graphical text overlays, within live production workflows. The result is multiple — and monetizable — localized outputs of the same content, each presented realistically in a different language for local or global audiences.

This complements existing features of Chyron PRIME that support multiple versions of live content including the ability to instantly switch the look of an entire graphics package, adaptive or logic-based parameters and highly customizable and robust controls for playout.

PRIME Translate takes its place alongside these features offering broadcasters a powerful new way to leverage live content.

PRIME Translate operates in collaboration with NVIDIA and its network of technology partners.

At its recent GPU Technology Conference (GTC), NVIDIA announced real-time scalable content localization capabilities via NVIDIA Holoscan for Media and NVIDIA AI for Media’s Content Localization Blueprint, delivered as a collection of NVIDIA and partner AI technologies.

These capabilities translate video, audio and graphics on NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Companies in live media, news and sports can transition from expensive, manual, multi-production business models to software-driven localization at scale. Typically, reaching 80 different geographic markets requires multiple production teams.

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Now, with PRIME Translate’s, one-to-many model, broadcasters will unlock new ad inventory, allowing them to sell more hyper-local, high-value advertisements in multiple languages simultaneously.

Leveraging NVIDIA technology, PRIME Translate is the latest addition to an extensive list of time and cost saving Chyron innovations for live production, that were on display this week at the 2026 NAB Show.

Drew Hahn, chief growth officer at Chyron explained that “with PRIME Translate, broadcast news outlets can now serve multiple regions without expensive expansion and can better leverage their existing production capabilities. Likewise, various sports organizations and rights holders around the world can now expand their reach into lucrative new markets.”

“Companies in live media, news, and sports have traditionally been hampered by the expensive, manual processes and multi-production models required to localize content for diverse global audiences,” added Richard Kerris, vice president of Global Media & Entertainment, NVIDIA. “Chyron's PRIME Translate addresses these challenges by leveraging NVIDIA Holoscan for Media and NVIDIA AI infrastructure to deliver real-time, software-driven translation of video, audio, and graphics at scale.”