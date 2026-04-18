Advanced HDR by Technicolor, Amlogic Expand Advanced HDR Integration into NextGen TV Boxes

LAS VEGAS—Advanced HDR by Technicolor and Amlogic, a platform provider in the global system-on-chip (SoC) market, have announced that the Advanced HDR solution will be integrated into major NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) conversion boxes powered by Amlogic platforms.

“Device manufacturers across the industry are recognizing the impact HDR has on consumer perception of video quality,” said Rick Dumont, head of business development for Advanced HDR by Technicolor. “NextGen TV converter boxes extend ATSC 3.0 reception to TVs that don’t have built-in NextGen TV capability, and integrating Advanced HDR by Technicolor enables consumers to maximize picture quality on compatible displays. Because our solution can carry SDR and HDR in a single signal, viewers can receive the best possible experience without needing to worry about TV compatibility. We look forward to continued partnership with Amlogic and other receiver brands to bring NextGen TV content in Advanced HDR by Technicolor to viewers.”

This integration reflects growing industry-wide coordination to increase the availability of ATSC 3.0-compatible devices amid strong U.S. consumer interest in NextGen TV services. Separately, broadcasters announced plans to expand the availability of lower-cost boxes in the run-up to the 2026 NAB Show.

While ATSC 3.0 infrastructure continues its rollout, ecosystem partners are doubling down on the manufacture of NextGen TV converter boxes ensuring greater consumer awareness of and access to enhanced over-the-air (OTA) viewing with high dynamic range (HDR) picture quality. Converter boxes from leading brands, which include: RCA, ZapperBox by BitRouter, MyVeloTV, Zinwell, and ADTH, are using Amlogic platforms to implement Advanced HDR by Technicolor, enabling more viewers to experience HDR from free broadcast television.

The ongoing deployment of NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0) in North America—and the introduction of DTV+ in Brazil, which leverages many elements of ATSC 3.0—signals accelerating global momentum behind next-generation broadcast standards. To enjoy free OTA content in HDR, consumers need an HDR-enabled receiver. By pairing Amlogic-powered converter boxes with Advanced HDR by Technicolor, device makers can help ensure that more households can benefit from improved contrast, brightness, and color performance as broadcasters expand HDR programming.

As a leading system-on-chip manufacturer, Amlogic powers a broad range of operator and retail receiver devices worldwide. This scale helps accelerate ecosystem adoption by enabling multiple converter box manufacturers to deliver consistent HDR experiences on a widely deployed silicon platform.

“As NextGen TV adoption accelerates, consumers expect premium picture quality from free over-the-air broadcasts, including HDR,” said James Xie, senior vice president of corporate business strategy at Amlogic. “By enabling Advanced HDR by Technicolor on our widely adopted converter box platforms, we’re helping OEM partners bring a consistent, high-quality HDR experience to market faster and at scale—supporting a growing ecosystem of consumer devices.”

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Advanced HDR by Technicolor experts will be on hand during the show at Advanced HDR by Technicolor Meeting Room (Invitation Only) located at C3062MR in Central Hall and the ATSC booth located at C1655 in Central Hall