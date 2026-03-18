Survey Shows Strong Consumer Interest in NextGen TV Converter Boxes

WASHINGTON—A new national study of over-the-air television viewers finds strong interest in an affordable NextGen TV converter box, with 81% of respondents saying they would purchase a converter box to maintain access to their free local broadcast TV stations.

The findings are from a new survey commissioned by Pearl TV that was conducted in January 2026 by Magid among 600 adults ages 25–64 who use an antenna on at least one television in their home and at least two hours per week.

The survey was conducted as the TV station groups backing Pearl TV are ramping up efforts to bring more affordable TV converter boxes to the market. Pearl TV is currently working with several manufacturers to develop a range of low-cost NextGen TV converter boxes, including ADTH, Bitrouter, Skyworth, and Zinwell. Also involved with the converter box project is TV viewing data expert Titan TV, which is consulting on best practices for presentation of program guide data.

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The new research indicates that the antenna audience is not only loyal — it is evolving and growing with a new generation of multi-platform viewers.

“This research confirms that over-the-air viewers are diverse, modern and highly engaged,” said Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV. “Local broadcasting is not being replaced — it’s being integrated into broader viewing habits. A converter option ensures these growing audiences can continue receiving trustedlocal news, sports and emergency information as broadcast technology evolves.”

The study did not provide estimates of the total percentage of TV homes that use antennas but in early 2024 Nielsen estimated that about 18% of TV homes have at least one TV that is capable of receiving over-the-air broadcasts.

While all respondents to the survey watch local channels via antenna, nearly two-thirds also subscribe to streaming services, and many use cable or virtual platforms as well. Rather than replacing local broadcast channels, these services are complementing it, the researchers said.

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The result is a rising segment of what Pearl TV calls “Omni-Viewers” — consumers who intentionally combine free local broadcasting with digital and subscription platforms.

“This report highlights the evolution of the American consumer and the local television landscape, “ explained Bill Hague, executive vice president at Magid. “We have been researching the benefits of NextGen TV with U.S. consumers with Pearl TV for more than 10 years and one key finding of this study is that the younger end of the adult 25–64-year-old sample was most interested in the converter box.”

The survey also highlighted strong interest in local programming with these findings:

92% say they would miss their antenna access if it were no longer available.

70% rely on local TV stations for news.

Nearly two-thirds depend on local TV weathercasts.

Half watch local sports and national newscasts via an antenna to tune to local TV broadcasters.

Antenna households span all ages and income levels. The converter box concept shows particularly strong appeal among adults 25–44, those with families, and with higher-income households — demonstrating that over-the-air television is not a legacy-only platform but rather one embraced by digitally fluent consumers who value both flexibility and reliability.

Viewers cite financial accessibility, access to local news and emergency information, and live sports as primary reasons they value broadcast television.

In terms of interest in NextGen TV converter boxes, the survey found:

81% would purchase a converter box.

64% would select a low-cost box to maintain access to local channels, which reflects a practical willingness to invest in maintain free local TV service.

14% said they were purchase a NextGen TV-capable TV to maintain access.

86% (net) would purchase either a TV or a box.

18% would go without access to local TV.

Top motivations for purchase of a converter box included the fact that it was a one-time purchase with no monthly fees; it works with current TV and antenna setup; and it provides reliable reception, even when internet service is unavailable.

A summary of the study is available here.