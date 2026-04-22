Is Anybody Out There Really Listening?

“The War and Treaty” perform the national anthem before the Nov. 17 “Monday Night Football” Cowboys-Raiders game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

I like to watch the beginning of big sporting events and was looking forward to hearing and seeing the band The War and Treaty sing the Star-Spangled Banner on “Monday Night Football” back in November.

The sound started out bad and, surprisingly, never got better during the entire performance. Clue one: Basic troubleshooting. Two singers were on wireless microphones, accompanied by an acoustic guitar—direct—three faders. Each channel was distorted and the balance between the sound elements never changed.

Before submitting this article and blaming the “MNF” crew, I decided to check out YouTube, where The Sports Video Channel was credited, not “Monday Night Football.” I am glad I did, because I was shocked—this certainly was not the same mix I heard live on my ABC affiliate.

What happened and who is really listening?

I can only ask, what was the mixer listening to? What was master control listening to? It reminds me of a favorite saying from the late, great television producer Fred Rheinstein: “Are we doing the same show?” What are you listening to?

Staying in Phase

In the early days of stereo sound over analog copper wire, it was not uncommon for the left and right channels to get out of phase. Often, this would occur in transmission, clearly beyond the event mixer’s control. It became common to send a “split track” of the announcers on the left channel and the other sounds on the right channel, with the two-channel (stereo) mix taking place back at master control. That worked, but I never thought it sounded very good, especially when you used an Orban stereo synthesizer to create stereo—“phase-y” stereo at best.

Surround sound was a nightmare with the widespread use of Dolby Pro Logic, an analog synthesis of surround sound delivered over two analog audio channels. If you had the decoder, then you could decode the surround, but if you didn’t, you had what was dubbed “super stereo”—once again, phase-y-sounding stereo. Dolby Surround was problematic until digital transmission and the first set of ATSC standards.

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As a very green sports location sound mixer, I quickly learned to listen to and monitor the output of the OB van and as many other places as possible. There could be several processing or signal-splitting stages before the sound leaves the truck, and a problem could easily happen at a spot where you may not be listening.

After the audio program leaves the audio production space, further processing may happen somewhere in the audio signal flow. Isn’t someone listening to the sound? I remember the story about a master control technician who told the field mixer, “the meters looked fine there.” Who is listening to the sound?

But the question still lingers on how can the audio mixer produce sound for the masses when the consumer listens on earbuds, TV speakers, and sound bars? Not to mention the sound may be listened to in stereo, surround and even immersive by a few. How about language? Language intelligibility has plagued the broadcast sound mixer since advancing from mono to stereo. In mono, there is no gimmick like a “phantom center” that could disappear when the left and right channels are out of phase.

Immersive Challenges

Surround sound was difficult for the sound mixer because there were four channels of event sound and music and only one channel for dialogue. Compounding the mixing challenge is speaker alignment and placement, and often the surround speakers are too close to the mixer. Significantly, if the center speaker is too close it can give the sonic impression that the voices are too loud, resulting in the mixer turning the voices down and making them hard to hear.

With immersive sound the problems are further complicated by the fact that you have just added four overhead speakers. Now you have between eight and 10 effect and music speakers and still just one voice channel.

Part of the problem is how we define channels and how we mix them. I do not see any reason to not put voice in the left and right channels or in the front immersive channel, in addition to the center channel. You might argue that true reproduction in the home may be off, but then consider how sound bars project the sound. Who are you mixing for?

Mixing audio beyond stereo is arduous because of speakers and speaker placement, but significantly because of the acoustic mix space. World Cup soccer is hosted in multiple locations with different equipment and mix spaces making a cohesive consistent sound challenging.

Beginning in 2010, Felix Kruckles and Christian Gobbel of HBS (Host Broadcast Services) devised a signal flow and schedule where all the World Cup matches were produced in stereo in the venue and stems were sent to the International Broadcast Center. Then, a surround or immersive sound overlay was blended and mixed in a proper mixing room. All matches were mixed in the same audio mix studio—that is consistency! Felix and Christian were listening.

Who is listening? The misuse of compression is at an all-time high, and I would bet that it did not sound like that in the audio room. When there were only a couple of channels of compression, compression was tricky. Now virtually every audio channel and signal path has compression available, and maybe that is the problem—the compression is cumulative over the signal flow. I hear overcompression every time I turn on the TV. I bet it has to do with meeting the loudness numbers required by law!

Who is really listening? Maybe quality control is the best use of AI. You could program a gazillion qualitative and quantitative factors into a “QC bot” and it could “steer” the mix with some DSP into perfection so we can all listen in high fidelity.

The real question is, what did I really hear? I know I am not crazy! Yet.