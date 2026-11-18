MARINA DEL REY, Calif.—The average base-tier, entry-level subscription price for streaming services in the U.S. now stands at $11.08 per month, up 8% since 2022.

The data, from Parks Associates’ Streaming Video Tracker based its latest findings on data from more than 300 US streaming services, and includes subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services and virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs). The average base-tier pricing was $10.20 in Q4 2022 was $10.20.

Parks attributes this relatively paltry rise on the growing availability of lower-cost services (i.e. ad-supported VOD) and more affordable ad-supported tiers (i.e. “bundling”).

"Consumers are seeing higher prices from many of the streaming services they use most, but the broader market tells a more nuanced story," said Jennifer Kent, SVP and Principal Analyst, Parks Associates. "Lower-cost services, new bundles, ad-supported subscriptions, and specialized content offerings are creating more pricing options. Providers are competing on content, packaging, and price to deliver value."

Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker identifies approximately 70 service profiles priced above the US average, including vMVPD offerings that carry significantly higher monthly fees. Approximately 200 services fall into lower pricing ranges, primarily between $2.99 and $9.99 per month.

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The research also tracks base-tier pricing changes among the 10 largest SVOD services by subscriber count from Q4 2022 through Q3 2026. YouTube Premium stands out as the only service in this group to introduce a lower-priced entry option, with its YouTube Premium Lite plan offering ad-free viewing for most videos without a YouTube Music subscription.

Parks Associates' Streaming Video Tracker identifies 275 SVOD services, 141 AVOD services, and 60 FAST platforms in the US market, demonstrating the diversity of business models competing for consumer attention and advertising revenue. The firm's consumer research shows 54% of US internet households subscribe to five or more SVOD services, while overall household video spending remains relatively stable.

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"Streaming providers face growing pressure to increase revenue per subscriber while limiting churn," Kent said. "Consumers have more choices than ever, and providers must demonstrate why their services deserve a place in the household entertainment budget."